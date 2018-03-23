GAA
Leitrim GAA Underage Fixtures - March 24 to April 5
The following list of outstanding Juvenile games are due to be played over the Easter Holidays:
Saturday March 24
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 12.00
Division 2: Annaduff v Melvin Gaels; Rinn Gaels v St. Patrick’s Dromahair in Gortletteragh; Drumkeerin v Glencar/Manorhamilton
Wednesday March 28
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 6.30
Division 1: St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels; St. Joseph’s v Fenagh St. Caillin’s; Allen Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
Division 2: Drumkeerin v St. Patrick’s Dromahair
Thursday, March 29
Barna Recycling U13 League: All games 6.30
15-a-side: Leitrim Gaels v Mohill (6.00); St. Joseph’s v St. Patrick’s Dromahair; Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
13-a-side: St. Brigid’s v Drumkeerin
Reserve: Leitrim Gaels v Mohill 7.00
Wednesday April 4
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 6.30
Division 1: Allen Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert; Mohill v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St. Caillin’s
Thursday, April 5
Barna Recycling U13 League: All games 6.30
15-a-side: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Leitrim Gaels
13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Fenagh St. Caillin’s; Annaduff v Allen Gaels; Gortletteragh v St. Brigid’s
