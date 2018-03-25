Leitrim end League campaign on a high with facile Wicklow win

Leitrim footballers finished their League campaign with a comfortable and comprehensive win over a lacklustre Wicklow in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, leaving them fifth in the final table.

With Keith Beirne scoring a crucial goal midway through the first half after Wicklow had opened the brighter side, Brendan Guckian's took control and led by five points at the halftime break.

In a game that mattered little but for the result, any sort of tension or intensity soon departed the game in the second half as Leitrim completely dominated the second period, turning their five point lead into a 14 point lead before three late Wicklow points took some of the gloss off the scoreline.

Leitrim were in complete control for long periods, their hard running and enthusiasm contrasting with the lack of intensity from the Wicklow men which meant this game wouldn't have revealed a lot about either team.

The game also saw the return to action of Emlyn Mulligan after almost a year after suffering a cruciate injury and the Melvin Gaels clubman found the net for Leitrim's second goal with 12 minutes to go.

The match also marked the return to the county senior side of Paddy Maguire and Ronan Kennedy during the second half as Leitrim enjoyed a comprehensive win in their final game ahead of the Connacht Championship clash against New York on May 6.

