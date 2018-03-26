Waterford game declared "null and void"

Leitrim’s 2018 Allianz League campaign officially ended on Monday afternoon when the GAA confirmed that the remaining game against Waterford has now been declared “null and void”.

Leitrim’s trip to Waterford on Sunday March 18, fell victim to a bout of snow that hit Munster and the east of the country and despite efforts to refix the game for the Monday, the weather conditions meant all pitches were unplayable in the Munster county.

Both the team managements of the Leitrim and Waterford camps were agreeable to playing the game at a later date in April but with Club Hurling Championship games in Waterford and the first round of the Club Leagues in Leitrim, this coming weekend was not available to either county.

Unfortunately, due to GAA regulations, Croke Park have declared the game null and void, a situation that also affects the outstanding Wicklow v Limerick and Laois v Antrim games.

In their statement, Croke Park say “In relation to the outstanding Allianz Football League fixtures in Division 4 (Waterford v Leitrim, Wicklow v Limerick and Laois v Antrim), the CCCC asked all counties involved to consider whether they could reach agreement to play the games on the next available date as provided for in Allianz League Competition Regulations (in the case of the Waterford v Leitrim and Wicklow v Limerick games, the next available date was the Easter weekend; in the case of Laois and Antrim, April 7/8).

“However, due to scheduled club fixtures (in one or both counties) in each case, it was not possible to reach agreement for the playing of these games, and they have therefore been declared null and void.

“It is regrettable that the exceptional weather conditions of recent weeks have given rise to this situation and while it would have been preferable that the games could have been rearranged before the conclusion of the league season, it was felt by the CCCC that this should not happen at the expense of pre-scheduled club games in April.”