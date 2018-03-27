Only 20 places left on Cathal Cregg workshop

Places are filling up fast on the latest Leitrim GAA Games & Coaching Development Workshop with only 20 spots available for Cathal Cregg’s workshop this Thursday, March 29, in the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence.

Roscommon footballer and new Connacht GAA Provincial Games Manager Cathal Cregg will deliver the workshop entitled “Anaerobic and Aerobic Conditioning through Small Sided games” on Thursday and there are just 20 places left.

Cregg, recently appointed Connacht GAA Provincial Games Manager, holds a Masters in Exercise Physiology and for the past five years has held the post of Head Strength and Conditioning with Connacht GAA.

Cathal has played at the highest levels and has been a member of the Roscommon Senior squad since 2006 and represented Ireland during the 2014 International rules series in Australia. Cathal is currently conducting a PhD on the Effects of Small Sided Game on Aerobic Performance.

This workshop is a must for coaches wanting to improve Physical Fitness using games.

The workshop will take place in the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence on Thursday March 29, from 7pm - 8.30pm. Cost is €10 per person and anyone wishing to book a place on the course can contact Leitrim Games Development Administrator Enda Lyons at enda.lyons.gda.leitrim@gaa.ie.