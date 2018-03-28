Ladies GFA
St. Clare's looking to avoid Friday the 13th horror show in All-Ireland Final
All-Ireland Final clash with St. Mary's Middleton set for Friday April 13
St. Clare's captain Laura Fowley is presented with the Cup after the victory over Ursuline Sligo
It is one of the scariest dates in the calendar but the Junior Ladies footballers of St. Clare's CS Manorhamilton will be hoping that Friday the 13th is a lucky date with the news that their All-Ireland Final has been fixed for Friday, April 13.
All jokes about the date aside, St. Clare's CS will face St. Mary's High School of Middleton in the Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Junior C Final on Friday April 13, with the venue and time yet to be fixed. The Ladies Gaelic Football Association have also stated that all games will be played to a result on the day.
It will mean a busy Easter holidays for the St. Clare's girls with just two and a half weeks to go to the Friday and training is sure to be intense.
The Manorhamilton girls had a comprehensive win over Ursuline Sligo in the Connacht Final before they defeated a highly rated St. Dominic's of Belfast in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in Clones and they will go into the Final full of confidence.
The full list of Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Championship Finals is as follows: (Times and venues TBC)
Friday April 13: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior C Final: St Marys HS Midleton, Cork v St Clare’s Comprehensive Manorhamilton
Saturday April 14: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior A Final: Loreto Clonmel v Loreto Cavan; Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior C Final: Coláiste Bhaile Chláir Claregalway v Scoil Mhuire Trim, Meath
Sunday April 15: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior B Final: Glenamaddy Galway v Presentation Thurles
Friday April 20: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior A Final: ISK Killorgin Kerry v Loreto Cavan
Saturday April 21: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior B Final: St Brigid's SS Killarney v Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway
