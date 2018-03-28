St. Clare's looking to avoid Friday the 13th horror show in All-Ireland Final

It is one of the scariest dates in the calendar but the Junior Ladies footballers of St. Clare's CS Manorhamilton will be hoping that Friday the 13th is a lucky date with the news that their All-Ireland Final has been fixed for Friday, April 13.

All jokes about the date aside, St. Clare's CS will face St. Mary's High School of Middleton in the Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Junior C Final on Friday April 13, with the venue and time yet to be fixed. The Ladies Gaelic Football Association have also stated that all games will be played to a result on the day.

It will mean a busy Easter holidays for the St. Clare's girls with just two and a half weeks to go to the Friday and training is sure to be intense.

The Manorhamilton girls had a comprehensive win over Ursuline Sligo in the Connacht Final before they defeated a highly rated St. Dominic's of Belfast in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in Clones and they will go into the Final full of confidence.

The full list of Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Championship Finals is as follows: (Times and venues TBC)



Friday April 13: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior C Final: St Marys HS Midleton, Cork v St Clare’s Comprehensive Manorhamilton



Saturday April 14: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior A Final: Loreto Clonmel v Loreto Cavan; Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior C Final: Coláiste Bhaile Chláir Claregalway v Scoil Mhuire Trim, Meath



Sunday April 15: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior B Final: Glenamaddy Galway v Presentation Thurles



Friday April 20: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior A Final: ISK Killorgin Kerry v Loreto Cavan



Saturday April 21: Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior B Final: St Brigid's SS Killarney v Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway