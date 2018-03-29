Club members asked for views on future of Leitrim GAA

Leitrim GAA has launched an online survey and is calling on all its members to help them formulate a new Strategic Plan for the organisation.

The survey, which can be accessed here, is anonymous and asks respondents what sort of role they have with the GAA, their level of involvement and how they consume news about the GAA in Leitrim.

Other questions include what is your understanding of the role of CLG Liatroma and how would the respondent rate the overall performance of CLG Liatroma.

They also asked what area should be prioritised over the next three years under the following headings: Adult Games Development; Underage Games Development; Structures and Administration; Communications and PR; Facilities and Development; Finance and Fundraising; Culture and Scór.

More interestingly, the survey asks what are the three biggest challenges facing CLG Liatroma at present and what are the respondent’s suggested solutions to these challenges?

The survey also asked what does your Club see as its top priorities for the next three years and how can the CLG Liatroma assist your Club in achieving these priorities?

In the press release announcing the survey, the County Board wrote “Coiste Chontae Liatroma CLG is in the process of producing a Strategic Development Plan for the next three years. This plan will be a pathway for development for the County Board and subsidiary bodies.

“The County Board’s Development Committee are working on this plan and will be consulting with various interested parties over the next couple of weeks. As part of the consultation process, adult members of the GAA in Leitrim are being asked for their views under a number of headings.

“This online survey is an important part of the consultation and it will take approximately 5 minutes to complete the questionnaire. Survey responses will be strictly confidential and data from this survey will be reported only in the aggregate.

“People can complete the online survey by accessing the Leitrim GAA website or Leitrim GAA Facebook and the closing date for completion is Friday April 13, 2018.

“If you have questions about the survey or the Strategic Plan, you may contact CLG Liatroma by email to – developmentofficer.leitrim@gaa.ie.”

If you wish to complete the survey, simply click on the following link.