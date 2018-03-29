New venue for Leitrim GAA Club Seminar

All Leitrim GAA Clubs intent on attending next Tuesday’s Connacht GAA Council Club Seminar are asked to note that the venue has been changed to the Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Club Seminar, which will take place in the Bush Hotel on Tuesday evening April 3, at 7.30pm, is a new initiative by the Provincial where personnel from the Council along with other guest speakers visit the County and provide information on a range of topics which are very relevant to the running of a GAA club.

The following is a sample of the topics that will be discussed. Trustees & the Corporate Trustee System; Borrowings, Governance; Club Planning, Vetting in the GAA; Player Injury Scheme & GAA Insurance, Coaching in terms of self-sufficiency, Grant applications.

The new recently published Connacht GAA Club Manual will be available for all clubs on the night and clubs are urged to get a copy of this publication as it contains a huge amount of information which clubs will find most beneficial. It is vital that every GAA club is represented at this seminar.

Club Officers and County Committee Officers are expected to attend this seminar. Because of it being a Bank Holiday weekend, numbers attending are required by this Friday and you are asked to confirm your attendance by contacting County Development Officer Seán Ó Súilleabháin at developmentofficer.leitrim@gaa.ie or 0876821566.