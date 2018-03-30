Dates set for underage semi-finals

Full details of all fixtures will be confirmed after the final group games which take place on April 4 & 5.

Depending on which teams qualify for finals, it is hoped to commence the U15 Leagues the following weekend.

Saturday April 7

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 12 noon

Division 1 Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3

Division 2 Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3

Division 1 Shield Semi-Final: Team 6 v Team 7

Division 2 Shield Finals: Team 5 v Team 6

Monday April 9

Barna Recycling U13 League: All games 6.30

15-a-side Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3

13-a-side Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3

15-a-side Shield Semi-Final: Team 5 v Team 8; Team 6 v Team 7

13-a-side Shield Final: Team 5 v Team 6

Tuesday April 10

Barna Recycling U13 League: All 6.30

Reserve Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3