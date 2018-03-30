GAA
Dates set for underage semi-finals
Full details of all fixtures will be confirmed after the final group games which take place on April 4 & 5.
Depending on which teams qualify for finals, it is hoped to commence the U15 Leagues the following weekend.
Saturday April 7
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 12 noon
Division 1 Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3
Division 2 Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3
Division 1 Shield Semi-Final: Team 6 v Team 7
Division 2 Shield Finals: Team 5 v Team 6
Monday April 9
Barna Recycling U13 League: All games 6.30
15-a-side Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3
13-a-side Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3
15-a-side Shield Semi-Final: Team 5 v Team 8; Team 6 v Team 7
13-a-side Shield Final: Team 5 v Team 6
Tuesday April 10
Barna Recycling U13 League: All 6.30
Reserve Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3
