GAA
Leitrim GAA underage fixtures
Saturday April 7
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 12 noon
Division 2 Semi-Finals: Drumkeerin v Rinn Gaels; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels
Division 2 Shield Final: St. Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Dromahair
Division 1: Allen Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert
Sunday April 8
Barna Recycling U13 League 15-a-side playoff: St. Joseph’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton 5.00
Monday April 9
Barna Recycling U13 League: All games 6.30
15-a-side Semi-Finals: St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels
13-a-side Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3
15-a-side Shield Semi-Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v St. Patrick’s Dromahair
13-a-side Shield Semi-Final: Allen Gaels v Kiltubrid
Tuesday April 10
Barna Recycling U13 League: All 6.30
15-a-side Semi-Final: Mohill v winners St. Joseph’s/ Glencar/Manorhamilton
15-a-side Shield: Loser Sean O’Heslin’s-Dromahair v Melvin Gaels
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 6.30
Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St. Caillin’s; St. Joseph’s v Allen Gaels in Carrigallen
Wednesday April 11
Barna Recycling U13 League: All 6.30
Reserve Semi-Finals: Mohill v St. Patrick’s Dromahair; Leitrim Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert
