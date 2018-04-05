GAA

Leitrim GAA underage fixtures

Saturday April 7

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 12 noon

Division 2 Semi-Finals: Drumkeerin v Rinn Gaels; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels

Division 2 Shield Final: St. Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Dromahair

Division 1: Allen Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert

Sunday April 8

Barna Recycling U13 League 15-a-side playoff: St. Joseph’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton 5.00

Monday April 9

Barna Recycling U13 League: All games 6.30

15-a-side Semi-Finals: St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels

13-a-side Semi-Finals: Team 1 v Team 4; Team 2 v Team 3

15-a-side Shield Semi-Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v St. Patrick’s Dromahair

13-a-side Shield Semi-Final: Allen Gaels v Kiltubrid

Tuesday April 10

Barna Recycling U13 League: All 6.30

15-a-side Semi-Final: Mohill v winners St. Joseph’s/ Glencar/Manorhamilton

15-a-side Shield: Loser Sean O’Heslin’s-Dromahair v Melvin Gaels

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 6.30

Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St. Caillin’s; St. Joseph’s v Allen Gaels in Carrigallen

Wednesday April 11

Barna Recycling U13 League: All 6.30

Reserve Semi-Finals: Mohill v St. Patrick’s Dromahair; Leitrim Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert