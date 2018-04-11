Leitrim Club Championship draws next Monday

We may have just started the League but Leitrim clubs will be turning their attention to the championship next Monday when the 2018 Leitrim Club Championship draws are made.

The Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon will host the draw next Monday, April 16, live on local radio with the event getting underway at 8.15 sharp.

Mohill, under new manager Frank Browne, will put their title on the line in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship while Aughawillan will be seeking to repeat their trend of winning every second year.

And Glencar/Manorhamilton will be hoping to end a run of three finals in a row without victory will end.

The draw will also be made for the Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship with Leitrim Gaels, Carrigallen, Drumkeerin, Annaduff and Ballinaglera among the early favourites.

The Junior A grade will have a new sponsor after the GAA passed a rule earlier this year banning sponsorship from betting companies.

Full details of the draw will be available on www.leitrimobserver.ie next Monday evening.