Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results
Tuesday April 17
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League Semi-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Leitrim Gaels; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Allen Gaels (6.30)
Wednesday April 18
Barna Recycling U13 League 15-a-side Shield Final: St. Joseph’s v St. Patrick’s Dromahair 6.30
Thursday April 19
Barna Recycling U13 Reserve Final: Mohill v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Mohill 6.30
Friday April 20
Barna Recycling U13 League 15-a-side Final: St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 5.15
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League Final
Saturday April 21
Swan Bar ACL: All 7.00
Division 3: Allen Gaels v Annaduff; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Gortletteragh; Carrigallen v Drumkeerin; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Eslin; Aughawillan v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert; Aughavas v Fenagh St. Caillin’s
Division 4: Ballinaglera v St. Patrick’s Dromahair; Cloone v Leitrim Gaels; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Bornacoola; Kiltubrid v Mohill
Sunday April 22
Swan Bar Division 4: St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Aughavas 12.00
RESULTS
Dunnes Bar ACL
Division 1: Melvin Gaels 1-16 St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-8; Fenagh St Caillin’s 3-7 Ballinaglera 0-10; Leitrim Gaels 2-10 Mohill 1-13; Drumkeerin 1-7 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 0-10; Aughawillan 0-16 Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-15; Aughnasheelin 2-8 Gortletteragh 0-14
Division 2: Carrigallen 3-8 Drumreilly 0-16; Kiltubrid 0-10 Annaduff 1-18; Melvin Gaels 2-9 Allen Gaels 5-16
Swan Bar ACL
Division 3 : Eslin 3-12 Aughavas 2-12; Carrigallen w/o Glencar-Manorhamilton scr; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 2-12 Annaduff 5-11; Aughawillan
Division 4: Leitrim Gaels 4-14 St Mary's Kiltoghert 0-5
John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: Division 1: St. Joseph’s 1-9 Allen Gaels 3-5; Allen Gaels 1-4 St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-16; Leitrim Gaels 3-10 Fenagh St. Caillin’s 2-8; St. Joseph’s 6-6 Allen Gaels 2-11
Division 2: Annaduff 2-11 Melvin Gaels 3-4; Final: Drumkeerin 5-6 Annaduff 0-1;
Barna Recycling U13 League: 15-a-side: Mohill 2-12 Glencar/Manorhamilton 4-4; St. Joseph’s 3-22 Melvin Gaels 0-3
Reserve: Mohill 19-07 St. Patrick’s Dromahair 7-5; Leitrim Gaels 3-7 St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-10
