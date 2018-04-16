BREAKING: Intriguing draw as Intermediate grade features Group of Death

Lots of derbies and a block-buster group one in the Intermediate Championship are the initial highlights from Monday's Leitrim Club Championship draws in the Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Defending champions Mohill will face Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's, St. Patrick's Dromahair, Aughawillan, Drumreilly and Gortletteragh in Group one while Group two will feature Glencar/Manorhamilton, St. Mary's Kiltoghert, Bornacoola, Aughnasheelin, Allen Gaels and Melvin Gaels.

The big intake of breath came with the draw for the Intermediate Championship Group Two which features last year's defeated finalists Leitrim Gaels along with Fenagh St. Caillin's, Ballinaglera, Cloone, Drumkeerin and Aughavas while Annaduff, relegated last year from Senior, face Carrigallen, Kiltubrid, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's, Eslin and Mohill.

Full details of game pairings in this week's Leitrim Observer.

CONNACHT GOLD LEITRIM SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

Mohill

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

St. Patrick’s Dromahair

Aughawillan

Drumreilly

Gortletteragh



Group 2

Glencar/Manorhamilton

St. Mary’s Kiltoghert.

Bornacoola

Aughnasheelin

Allen Gaels

Melvin Gaels

SMITH MONUMENTALS LEITRIM INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

Annaduff

Carrigallen

Kiltubrid

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

Eslin

Mohill

Group 2

Leitrim Gaels

Drumkeerin

Ballinaglera

Fenagh St. Caillin’s

Aughavas

Cloone

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

Annaduff

Mohill

St. Mary’s Kiltoghert

Kiltubrid

Group 2

Carrigallen

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher

Gortletteragh

Drumkeerin

Group 3

Glencar/Manorhamilton

Allen Gaels

Melvin Gaels