BREAKING: Intriguing draw as Intermediate grade features Group of Death
Leitrim GAA Club Championship draws 2018
Mohill celebrate after winning the Fenagh Cup last October. Photo by Willie Donnellan
Lots of derbies and a block-buster group one in the Intermediate Championship are the initial highlights from Monday's Leitrim Club Championship draws in the Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Defending champions Mohill will face Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's, St. Patrick's Dromahair, Aughawillan, Drumreilly and Gortletteragh in Group one while Group two will feature Glencar/Manorhamilton, St. Mary's Kiltoghert, Bornacoola, Aughnasheelin, Allen Gaels and Melvin Gaels.
The big intake of breath came with the draw for the Intermediate Championship Group Two which features last year's defeated finalists Leitrim Gaels along with Fenagh St. Caillin's, Ballinaglera, Cloone, Drumkeerin and Aughavas while Annaduff, relegated last year from Senior, face Carrigallen, Kiltubrid, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's, Eslin and Mohill.
CONNACHT GOLD LEITRIM SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group 1
Mohill
Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
St. Patrick’s Dromahair
Aughawillan
Drumreilly
Gortletteragh
Group 2
Glencar/Manorhamilton
St. Mary’s Kiltoghert.
Bornacoola
Aughnasheelin
Allen Gaels
Melvin Gaels
SMITH MONUMENTALS LEITRIM INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group 1
Annaduff
Carrigallen
Kiltubrid
Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
Eslin
Mohill
Group 2
Leitrim Gaels
Drumkeerin
Ballinaglera
Fenagh St. Caillin’s
Aughavas
Cloone
JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group 1
Annaduff
Mohill
St. Mary’s Kiltoghert
Kiltubrid
Group 2
Carrigallen
Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher
Gortletteragh
Drumkeerin
Group 3
Glencar/Manorhamilton
Allen Gaels
Melvin Gaels
