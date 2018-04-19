Coaches wanted for Leitrim Kellogg's Cul Camps

If you are interested in coaching at one of this year's Leitrim GAA Cul Camps, time is running out if you want to get your application in with the closing date this Friday.

Leitrim GAA Coaching and Games Development Committee will operate 16 Kellogg’s GAA Cul camps throughout the County during the months of July & August. We now wish to recruit suitably qualified personnel to coach on these camps.

Those interested must be over 18 and preferably attending third level college, have attained as a minimum Foundation award coaching qualification, have completed the Code of best practice in youth sport/ safeguarding 1 course and be Garda vetted prior to the commencement of camps.

Please forward CV complete with a copy of all certs, by email to thomas.keenan.gm.leitrim@gaa.ie or by post to Thomas Keenan, Leitrim GAA Games Manager, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Dublin Rd., Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

Closing date for applications is Friday, April 20, 2018 at 3pm.