BREAKING: St. Clare's CS Manorhamilton awarded All-Ireland title

The footballers of St. Clare’s CS Manorhamilton can officially call themselves All-Ireland Championships tonight after news has emerged that the Ladies Gaelic Football Association ruled against the appeal of St. Mary’s HS Midleton.

The Leitrim Observer understands that the LGFA Central Council ruled tonight (Friday) against the appeal of St. Mary’s HS Midleton against their disqualification from the competition after the Cork school failed to field for the final on Sunday April 13.

The game was dramatically called off less than 48 hours before the game was scheduled to be held in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

It is not known if there will be an official presentation of the Cup to St. Clare’s but the Manorhamilton school can now called themselves All-Ireland winners after a saga that has dragged on and on.