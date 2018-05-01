BREAKING: No Championship for Ladies as Leitrim withdraw Senior team

After a calamitous League campaign, Leitrim Senior Ladies will not play Championship football in 2018 after the Leitrim LGFA Board obtained a dispensation from the Ladies Gaelic Football Association to not to field a County Senior side this Summer.

The Leitrim LGFA Board held an emergency meeting last night to discuss and agree a proposal from the LGFA Central Council that would give the County a dispensation that would allow them not field a team in adult inter-county championship action.

Under LGFA rules, a County that fails to field in the Provincial or All-Ireland Championship series would be liable to suspension from all games at all levels for 12 months, meaning no club games at adult or juvenile level.

Under the agreement reached with the LGFA Central Council, Leitrim had to agree to the condition that no adult teams from the County could play in Connacht Club Championship action later this year, with a deadline of next Friday for acceptance of the conditions.

Monday night’s emergency meeting discussed and approved the plan unanimously and they informed both National and Connacht LGFA of their decision on Tuesday morning.

The decision means that while Club football can continue at adult and juvenile level, there will be no Leitrim County team and no Connacht Club campaigns, a decision that looked highly likely after a League campaign that saw the Green & Gold concede five out of seven games.

The Ladies game in Leitrim has lurched from one crisis to another all year after it took protracted efforts to form a County Board at the beginning of the year.

Efforts to appoint a new manager proved fruitless while the absence of a host of quality players from Leitrim teams of recent years left a very young and inexperienced team very exposed when they did field.

It leaves Leitrim with a massive challenge to regain their former heights and Sligo and Roscommon as the only two teams in Connacht at Intermediate level.