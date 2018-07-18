Leitrim seek new trainer after Moyles departure

Leitrim Senior footballers will have a new trainer next year after Michael Moyles announced over the weekend that he is stepping down from his role.

With manager Brendan Guckian taking time to consider his own plans at the end of his two-year term, the departure of Mayo native Moyles is a blow with the former Crossmolina & Annaduff player a popular member of the backroom team.

Announcing his decision on twitter, Moyles wrote “Gutted not able to commit to another year with @LeitrimGAA ,away for long spells and having a young family means it’s not feasible to continue. Great Experience. Over the 2 years I witnessed a young team with a relentless appetite to learn & improve, friends and warriors each one.”

His departure met with immediate reaction with Emlyn Mulligan tweeting “A top coach, but more importantly a top man. Huge loss to @LeitrimGAA but thankful for everything he did for us over the past 2 years. Definitely left us in a better place.”

Team nutritionist and former Leitrim player Philip Howard commented “Sorry to see you leave the Leitrim set up, you will be missed. A super coach but also a great man to call out mediocrity and bullshit. Best of luck in whatever challenge.”

Leitrim GAA thanked Moyles for his service to the county saying “Many thanks Michael for the excellence of your contribution towards the development of our young squad over the past 2 seasons.”

Leitrim footballer Nevin O'Donnell was also full of praise for Moyles' work with Leitrim:

No decision has been made yet on the future plans of Brendan Guckian but County Board officials hope to have a decision made in the coming weeks.