Paradise denied as Rossies suffer heavy loss

Roscommon may have reached the paradise of the Super 8s but they quickly found that getting there and impressing there are two different things as they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Tyrone.

Last week's Roscommon Herald ran with the headline “Passport to Paradise stamped” but it quickly turned into purgatory for Roscommon fans in Croke Park last Saturday as a well drilled and supremely conditioned Tyrone stormed to a 4-24 to 2-12, a staggering double scores drubbing that nobody saw coming.

Roscommon actually started brightest but a misplaced pass quickly showed that errors at the highest level will be punished as Tyrone put together a bewildering move that ended with Niall Sludden planting the ball beyond Colm Lavin for a killer goal.

Roscommon regrouped and hit some good points but Tyrone hit six unanswered points just before halftime to go in with a 1-10 to 0-6 halftime lead and seemingly well on the way to victory.

Roscommon did show a good bit of spirit with Enda Smith's driving goal early in the second half giving them a glimmer of hope to reduce the Tyrone lead to five points.

But Tyrone hit back almost immediately and in an unnaturally quiet Croke Park, all intensity seemed to leave the game as the Ulster men speed away to an easy victory, their final goal summing up the difference between the teams as three Roscommon defenders were left facing five Tyrone men sprinting flat out looking for yet another goal.

What really stood out in Croke Park last Saturday was the way Roscommon players stood off their Tyrone opponents, giving them room and never playing with the sort of intensity they showed against Leitrim in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Of course, facing Leitrim and facing Tyrone are two different things but it seemed as if a general malaise hung over the entire Roscommon performance and it was striking to observe the difference in pace and intensity that the second game between this game and that of Dublin and Donegal, featuring former Leitrim player Paul Brennan.

The strange thing is that you would say that Roscommon are a top eight side, having been in Division 1 for two years and having won promotion back there for next year so the question remains was last Saturday a severe blip or signs of something more damaging.



Just how much will this damage Roscommon is hard to tell?

Their fans are certainly downbeat but Kevin McStay needs to lift his team as Donegal travel to Hyde Park this Saturday for a 5pm throw-in. Both teams know that they need a win, particularly with the Dubs coming down the line for Roscommon.