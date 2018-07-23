Venues and times released for first week of Championship action

Leitrim GAA have released the venues and times for the first weekend of Club Championship action with double headers set for Ballinamore, Carrick, Drumshanbo and Cloone.

Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada will host the Senior double header on Saturday of Aughawillan v Mohill and Aughnasheelin v Glencar/Manorhamilton while Ballinamore will have an Intermediate double header of Carrigallen v Kiltubrid and Ballinaglera v Fenagh St. Caillin’s.

The full list of fixtures for the coming week is as follows:

Monday July 23

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.30

Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Allen Gaels; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Drumkeerin; St. Joseph’s v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert

Division 2: Rinn Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Annaduff; Glencar/Manorhamilton v St. Patrick’s Dromahair

Thursday July 26

Barna Recycling U13 Championship: All games 7.30

Division 1: Annaduff v Mohill; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St. Joseph’s v Leitrim Gaels

Division 2: Melvin Gaels v Fenagh St. Caillin’s; St. Brigid’s v Drumkeerin; Kiltubrid v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

Friday July 27

Connacht Gold SFC: Allen Gaels v Bornacoola in Cloone 8.30

Saturday July 28

Connacht Gold SFC: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Gortletteragh in Cloone 7.00; Melvin Gaels v St. Mary’s Kiltoghert in Drumshanbo 5.30; Aughawillan v Mohill in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 5.30; Aughnasheelin v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

Smith Monumentals IFC: Carrigallen v Kiltubrid in Ballinamore 5.30; Aughavas v Leitrim Gaels in Cloone 5.30; Ballinaglera v Fenagh St. Caillin’s in Ballinamore 7.00; Cloone v Drumkeerin in Drumshanbo 7.00

Sunday July 29

Connacht Gold SFC: St. Patrick’s Dromahair v Drumreilly in Drumshanbo 1.30

Smith Monumentals IFC: Annaduff v Mohill in Cloone 1.30; Carrigallen V Glenfarne/Kilty in Drumshanbo 12.00; Annaduff v Mohill in Cloone 12.00; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s v Eslin in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 12.00

Pyramid Bookmakers JAFC: Kiltubrid v St. Mary’s in Ballinamore 12.00; Drumkeerin v Gortletteragh in Ballinamore 1.30; Allen Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.30; Annaduff v Mohill in Cloone 1.30; Carrigallen v Glenfarne/Kilty in Drumshanbo 12.00

Monday July 30

John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1: Drumkeerin v Fenagh St. Caillin’s; St. Mary’s Kiltoghert v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s; Allen Gaels v St. Joseph’s

Division 2: Annaduff v Melvin Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Rinn Gaels; Mohill v St. Patrick’s Dromahair

RESULTS

Dunnes Bar ACL

Division 1: Leitrim Gaels 0-10 Melvin Gaels 0-14; Mohill 0-16 Drumkeerin 1-10; St Mary's Kiltoghert 0-12 Glencar/Manorhamilton 1-18; Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's 1-13 Gortletteragh 3-7; Ballinaglera 2-9 Aughnasheelin 2-19

Division 2: Bornacoola w/o Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's scr; Mohill 1-13 Carrigallen 2-13; Glencar/Manorhamilton w/o Drumreilly scr; Annaduff 0-10 St Patrick's Dromahair 0-10; Cloone scr Allen Gaels w/o; Mohill 0-0 Drumreilly 0-0; Carrigallen w/o Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's scr; Kiltubrid 4-15 Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-13

Barna Recycling U13

15-a-side: Mohill 7-11 St. Joseph’s 3-2; Glencar/Manorhamilton 2-4 Annaduff 2-5; St. Patrick’s Dromahair 0-3 St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 10-17

13-a-side: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 3-9 St. Brigid’s 4-4; Drumkeerin 6-7 Melvin Gaels 1-4; Fenagh St Caillin’s 5-10 Kiltubrid 2-4