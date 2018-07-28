Mohill win battle of champions as O'Heslin's run up big score

Defending Champions Mohill won the battle of the champions as they had three points to spare over 2016 winners Aughawillan in the first round of the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship.

On a weekend when the Club Championship kicked into gear, Mohill’s three point win over Aughawillan in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada was the closest game of the entire first round of Connacht Gold Senior and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship encounters.

In a game that was nip and tuck, Mohill and Aughawillan were level at the break before Mohill first opened up a three point lead. An Aughawillan goal got them back in front but the defending champions, minus Oisin Madden and Keith Beirne, fought back to record a three point victory 0-15 to 1-9.

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s were the other big winners in the Senior Championship with a ruthless 1-18 to 0-6 destruction of Gortletteragh in Cloone on Saturday evening, Liam Ferguson grabbing their goal in the first half as they cruised to a comprehensive victory.

Allen Gaels got the Championship off to an impressive start on Friday night when they blew Bornacoola away with an impressive display of attacking football, winning 3-14 to 1-7 under former Aughawillan boss Sean Pierson.

Division 1 leaders Glencar/Manorhamilton were comfortable as they defeated last year’s Intermediate Championship winners Aughnasheelin by 14 points in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, winning 2-16 to 0-8, to get their campaign off to a strong start.

2013 Champions St. Mary’s Kiltoghert got the better of 2012 winners Melvin Gaels, 0-15 to 0-9. The two teams were locked together for the first half before the Carrick men pulled away in the final quarter to record a six point victory.

In the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship, Fenagh St. Caillin’s and Leitrim Gaels sent out impressive messages with very comfortable victories. The Gaels completely outclassed Division 3 Aughavas with a 2-20 to 0-7 victory while Fenagh hit three first half goals on their way to an amazing 5-14 to to 0-4 win over Ballinaglera.

Drumkeerin battled hard to record a 1-10 to 0-9 victory over Cloone in Shane McGettigan Park while a great first half from Kiltubrid was enough for them to see off Carrigallen 2-9 to 0-9.

The results from Saturday and Friday are:

Connacht Gold SFC

Group 1: Aughawillan 1-9 Mohill 0-15; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s 1-18 Gortletteragh 0-6

Group 2: Allen Gaels 3-14 Bornacoola 1-7; Melvin Gaels 0-9 St. Mary’s Kiltoghert 0-15; Aughnasheelin 0-8 Glencar-Manorhamilton 2-16

Smith Monumentals Leitrim IFC

Group 1: Carrigallen 0-9 Kiltubrid 2-9

Group 2: Ballinaglera 0-4 Fenagh St Caillin’s 5-14; Cloone 0-9 Drumkeerin 1-10; Aughavas 0-7 Leitrim Gaels 2-20