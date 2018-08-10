Leitrim Club Championships
This weekend's Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championship fixtures
It is week three of the Connacht Gold Senior Championship and the Smith's Monumentals Intermediate Championship this weekend while the Pyramid Bookmakers Junior Championships also continue with plenty of intriguing games in store.
Here are the fixtures for this weekend:
Friday, August 10
Senior Championship
Drumreilly v Aughawillan in Cloone at 8.30pm
Saturday, August 11
Senior Championship
Gortletteragh v Mohill in Cloone at 5.30pm; Ballinamore v Dromahair in Pairc Sean at 5.30pm; St Mary's v Aughnasheelin in Drumshanbo at 5.30pm; Bornacoola v Glencar/Manor in Ballinamore at 5.30pm
Intermediate Championship
Drumkeeran v Leitrim Gaels in Pairc Sean at 7pm; Fenagh v Aughavas in Cloone at 7pm; Cloone v Ballinaglera/ in Drumshanbo at 7pm; Eslin v Annaduff in Ballinamore at 7pm
Sunday, August 12
Senior Championship
Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Ballinamore at 12pm
Intermediate Championship
Ballinamore SOH v Carrigallen in Cloone at 12pm; Kiltubrid v Mohill in Pairc Sean at 12pm
Junior A Championship
Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Gortletteragh in Drumshanbo at 12; Drumkeerin v Carrigallen in Cloone at 1.45pm; Kiltubrid v Annaduff in Pairc Naomh Mhuire at 1.45pm; Mohill v St Mary's in Pairc Sean at 1.45pm; Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Ballinamore at 1.45pm
