This weekend's Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championship fixtures

It is week three of the Connacht Gold Senior Championship and the Smith's Monumentals Intermediate Championship this weekend while the Pyramid Bookmakers Junior Championships also continue with plenty of intriguing games in store.

Here are the fixtures for this weekend:

Friday, August 10

Senior Championship

Drumreilly v Aughawillan in Cloone at 8.30pm



Saturday, August 11

Senior Championship

Gortletteragh v Mohill in Cloone at 5.30pm; Ballinamore v Dromahair in Pairc Sean at 5.30pm; St Mary's v Aughnasheelin in Drumshanbo at 5.30pm; Bornacoola v Glencar/Manor in Ballinamore at 5.30pm

Intermediate Championship

Drumkeeran v Leitrim Gaels in Pairc Sean at 7pm; Fenagh v Aughavas in Cloone at 7pm; Cloone v Ballinaglera/ in Drumshanbo at 7pm; Eslin v Annaduff in Ballinamore at 7pm



Sunday, August 12

Senior Championship

Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Ballinamore at 12pm

Intermediate Championship

Ballinamore SOH v Carrigallen in Cloone at 12pm; Kiltubrid v Mohill in Pairc Sean at 12pm

Junior A Championship

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Gortletteragh in Drumshanbo at 12; Drumkeerin v Carrigallen in Cloone at 1.45pm; Kiltubrid v Annaduff in Pairc Naomh Mhuire at 1.45pm; Mohill v St Mary's in Pairc Sean at 1.45pm; Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels in Ballinamore at 1.45pm