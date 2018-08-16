Hyland in the Leitrim hotseat

What seemed like one of the worst kept secrets in Leitrim football was finally confirmed last Thursday evening when Terry Hyland was officially ratified as the new manager of the Leitrim Senior Football team.

The former Cavan Senior & U21 manager was ratified at a County Board meeting last Thursday in Ballinamore for the 2019 season with Leitrim GAA announcing “Leitrim GAA is delighted to announce the appointment of Cavan native Terry Hyland to the position of Leitrim Senior Team manager for the 2019 season.”

It is believed that Hyland beat off competition from former Mohill manager Padraic Davis and current Aughnasheelin boss David Casey to take the role after outgoing manager Brendan Guckian refused to put his name forward.

In a statement released after the meeting, Leitrim County Board remarked “Terry has a wealth of experience at this level having managed his native county at senior level for a four and a half year period which concluded following the championship campaign of 2016.

“Previous to that he had spearheaded Cavan’s dominance of the Ulster Under 21 age group over a four year period, reaching one All-Ireland Final in that time span. His vast experience of the inter-county scene included terms as a selector in 1990-2001.

“As U21 manager in 2010, he was selector with the then senior management team when Cavan took the developmental route of separating U21 & seniors. He was joint senior manager with Val Andrews for 2011 and from 2012-2016 he took on the Cavan senior manager’s role. In 2013 Cavan reached the All-Ireland quarter-final stage of the championship. Under Terry’s stewardship, Cavan progressed in the Allianz League from Division 3 to Division 1.

"Leitrim GAA looks forward to Terry’s tenure in charge of our senior team’s fortunes and wishes him the very best of luck in his new role. Details of his complete management team will be announced at a later stage.

“Leitrim GAA also wishes to thank the remaining candidates who were nominated for the position for the interest they have shown in the fortunes of Leitrim GAA."

Hyland follows in the footsteps of fellow Cavan native P.J. Carroll in managing Leitrim and will look to build on the work of Brendan Guckian over the last two years.