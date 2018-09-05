Leitrim to open 2019 League campaign with Wexford game

Terry Hyland will see his new Leitrim team start their 2019 Allianz National League Division 4 campaign at home to Wexford on January 27, next year according to provisional fixtures released in today’s Irish Independent.

According to the provisional fixture list, Leitrim will have home games against Wexford, relegated last year from Division 3, Antrim, Waterford and London with away trips to face Wicklow, Limerick and Derry.

The League gets underway on January 27, with the game against Waterford followed a week later by a trip to take on Wicklow on Sunday February 3, although this date has yet to be confirmed and Wicklow have a tradition of playing their League games on Saturdays.

Up next is the visit of Antrim to Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday February 10, with a break then before Hyland’s team travel to Limerick on Sunday February 24, to face the Munster men.

A home game on Sunday March 3, against London follows with the final away trip over the St. Patrick’s weekend on Saturday March 16, when Leitrim will face Derry at home. The League then concludes with a home game on Sunday March 24, against Waterford.

In the Allianz NHL Division 3B provisional fixtures, the hurlers have a very early start with a visit to Cavan on Sunday January 27, the same day the footballers open their campaign, while they face Sligo at home a week later on February 3.

They then travel to Longford on Sunday February 17, before concluding their Division 3B campaign on February on Sunday February 24, at home against Fermanagh.

Neighbours Roscommon and Cavan both open their Allianz NFL Division 1 campaigns away from home, the Rossies away to Mayo and Cavan travelling to Galway, while All-Ireland Champions Dublin start the defence of their League title with a trip to take on Monaghan.

The full provisional list of Division 4 fixtures is as follows:

Saturday February 26: Waterford v Wicklow

Sunday January 27: Leitrim v Wexford; London v Limerick; Antrim v Derry

Sunday February 3: Limerick v Waterford; Wexford v Antrim; Derry v London; Wicklow v Leitrim (TBC)

Sunday, February 10: Leitrim v Antrim; London v Wexford; Waterford v Derry; Wicklow v Limerick

Sunday February 24: Antrim v London; Derry v Wicklow; Wexford v Waterford; Limerick v Leitrim (TBC)

Saturday March 2: Wicklow v Wexford

Sunday March 3: Leitrim v London; Limerick v Derry; Waterford v Antrim

Saturday March 16: Antrim v Wicklow; London v Waterford; Wexford v Limerick; Derry v Leitrim (7.00)

Sunday March 24: Derry v Wexford; Leitrim v Waterford; Limerick v Antrim; Wicklow v London (All 1.00)

The full provisional list of Allianz NHL Division 3B games:

Sunday January 27: Cavan v Leitrim, Sligo v Fermanagh

Sunday February 3: Leitrim v Sligo, Fermanagh v Longford

Sunday, February 17: Longford v Leitrim; Sligo v Cavan

Sunday February 24: Leitrim v Fermanagh; Cavan v Longford