Roscommon on search for new boss after McStay resigns

Roscommon are unexpectedly on the lookout for a new manager after news emerged on Wednesday evening that Kevin McStay had resigned from the position with immediate effect.

The Roscommon Gaels clubman, who led Roscommon to the Connacht title in 2017 and back to Division 1 for next season, had been due to meet with County Board officials but informed officials that he would be stepping down and retiring from Inter-county management.

In a lengthy statement, McStay said "Having considered the many factors involved in managing a county football squad, and unable to resolve enough of those factors to my satisfaction, I have decided that a change in management should take place immediately.

"I feel I have brought the team as far as I can at this stage and a new voice and direction is now required. The handover to the next management group will be orderly and without fuss."

In a statement, Roscommon GAA County Board said "It is with a heavy heart that Roscommon GAA announce that Kevin McStay has retired from Inter County Management.

"Co Chairman Seamus Sweeney said “Today I reluctantly accepted Kevin’s resignation as Roscommon Senior Team Manager. I’d like to thank Kevin for his dedication and commitment to Roscommon GAA over the last three years as manager of our senior team. Kevin’s professionalism and knowledge were there for everyone to see. He has left Roscommon Football in a good place”.

“I want to thank his selectors Ger Dowd and Liam McHale, and his backroom team who all did their very best to ensure Roscommon were as competitive as possible. We’ve had some memorable days from winning the Connacht title to regaining our place in Division One”.

“On a personal level I’d like to wish Kevin and his wife Verona and daughters every good wish for the future.”

McStay's resignation means that Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Longford will also have new management teams in place for the 2019 season.