BREAKING: McCormack steps down from Aughawillan post

Clubs the length and breadth of the country will be on the alert with the news that Tommy McCormack is to step down from his role as Aughawillan manager following the club’s loss in the AIB Connacht Club Championship Semi-Final on Sunday.

The Killoe man, who guided Aughawillan to the Fenagh Cup in 2016 and 2018 as well as guiding Mohill to an historic breakthrough in 2006, confirmed to the Observer that it is his intention to step down from his role with Aughawillan.

Asked after the 3-11 to 1-8 loss to Ballintubber about his future plans, Tommy was initially non-committal - “It is just hard to know, I’m getting on in years and the commitment is serious. I have the enthusiasm but you have to have the level of commitment.

“It is just something I have to dwell on but at this present moment in time, I think I should take a backward step and leave it to younger men to take over. There is a great bunch of young lads there, there are 31 of them togged out today and it augurs well for Aughawillan’s future.”

Asked if that meant he was stepping down as manager, Tommy replied “I think so, I think it is time for myself and Joe to just leave it at this moment and time.”

The news is a major blow to the County Champions as they seek to win back to back titles for the first time since 1992 to 1994 and it will also mean the departure of team trainer Joe McCormack, Tommy’s son, from the set-up.

McCormack, who boasts the incredible record of having never lost a County Final as a player or manager, was an immensely popular figure within the Aughawillan club with players, officials and supporters and it will be a huge blow to the champions if he were not at the helm last year.

It is thought that Aughawillan will make intense efforts to get the Longford man to change his mind but there is sure to be a big demand for McCormack's services from clubs all over the region.

