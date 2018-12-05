New book to celebrate 100 years of Devenish GAA

Devenish GAA will launch a new book, ‘Devenish, A Century in the Making’ next Saturday, 8 December, in The Gillaroo Court in Garrison, County Fermanagh.

Penned by Sean Treacy, who was the Club’s centenary secretary in 2017, the book captures and celebrates the rich history of Devenish and promises to be a must read for anyone who is or has had any association with the club down through the years.

Packed with an informative outline history, funny stories, match reports and a sprinkling of social commentary, all alongside glossy photos, the 320 pages of full colour, are sure to have readers reminiscing, smiling and laughing as they turn from leaf to leaf.

Speaking ahead of the launch which gets underway at 8pm next Saturday, Peter Carty, Devenish GAA Club Chairman who will officially launch the book, said the history of a club is important because it is not just about the matches won and lost but about the people and the characters.

“It is actually all about the local community and isn’t it right that our own local community should be so well celebrated in Sean’s powerfully detailed history. Devenish has had an interesting mix of people and their stories make captivating reading.”

Peter said the book marked a great milestone in the history of Devenish, adding that a lot had changed since the early matches at Ambey’s Hill, Tullymore, Shortlands, Leglehid and Breens Moss, Leglehid.

“Now we have psychologists looking at players’ minds, we have Sunday Game pundits pontificating, facilities are now top-class, training methods very elaborate and yet key things do not change - the joy of a win, that final point scored, the great homecoming, the flags flying, the horns blowing, parish pride in the local team – that remains the true heart of the GAA and the true heart of Devenish.”

He paid tribute to the work of author Sean Treacy in putting the book together, “‘It is so right and fitting that Sean embarked on the massive task of putting together the history of our wonderful club, Devenish.

“To take on a task of this scale demands huge determination, endless patience and enormous commitment and clearly Sean has demonstrated all these strengths. The hours of research, the time spent in unearthing sources, interviewing contributors, making decisions as to what to include: all these hours Sean has generously given to the task and the wonderful wide-ranging history he has produced is a terrific testament to his efforts and as a Club, we congratulate him on this achievement.

For Sean, who has worked on the project for the last two years, he said he was delighted with the final product and hopes it will be read in many homes in Garrison and far beyond this Christmas, “The original outline history was compiled by the late John James Treacy and myself with some research assistance from Gerry Burns.

“I want people to enjoy this updated version. To encourage players, members and supporters and inspire current and future generations would be a marvellous and everlasting legacy.”

Books can be purchased on the night.