Leitrim's championship date in Roscommon set for Sunday May 12

Leitrim will play Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday May 12, in the Connacht GAA Senior Championship after the Connacht GAA Council released their fixture list for 2019.

The full list of fixtures for the Provincial County and Club campaigns was released last night and Leitrim will make the short journey to Hyde Park in early May, with the winners taking on Mayo or New York in the semi-finals on Sunday May 26, with the final taking place on Sunday June 16.

The Connacht U17 (Minor) Championship returns with a few tweaks as the games will be played in a much shorter time-frame while only the top team qualifies directly for the Final, the second and third placed teams facing each other in the semi-final while the bottom two teams contest the B Final, a game which did not take place in 2018.

In club action, Leitrim's 2019 Senior Champions will feature a trip to Elvery's MacHale Park to take on the Mayo champions while the Intermediate winners will face Roscommon opposition.

The following is the list of Connacht GAA Fixtures for 2019:

Connacht Senior Championship (Extra-time in all games)

Sunday May 5: New York v Mayo in Gaelic Park

Sunday May 5: London v Galway in Ruislip

Sunday May 12: Roscommon v Leitrim in Dr Hyde Park (Replay May 18)

Sunday May 19: London/Galway v Sligo in Markievicz Park (Replay May 25)

Sunday May 26: Mayo or NY v Roscommon/Leitrim in MacHale Park/Carrick-on-Shannon (Replay June 1)

Sunday June 16: Connacht Senior Final (Replay June 22)

Connacht U20 Football Championship (Extra-time in all games, finish on day)

Wednesday June 26: A: Leitrim v Roscommon in Carrick-on-Shannon

Wednesday July 3: Galway v Leitrim or Roscommon in Tuam/Hyde Park; Mayo v Sligo in Mac Hale Park

Wednesday July 10: Final

Connacht Junior FC (Finish on day)

Sunday May 12: Roscommon v Leitrim in Hyde Park

Sunday May 19: Sligo v Galway in Markievicz Park

Sunday May 25: Mayo v Roscommon/Leitrim in Mac Hale Park/Carrick

Sunday June 16: Connacht Final

Connacht U17 Football Championship 2019

Friday May 17: Leitrim v Mayo; Roscommon v Galway

Friday May 24: Galway v Sligo; Mayo v Roscommon

Friday May 31: Roscommon v Leitrim; Sligo v Mayo

Friday June 14: Mayo v Galway; Leitrim v Sligo

Friday June 21: Sligo v Roscommon; Galway v Leitrim

Wednesday June 26: Semi-Final: Second v Third

Friday July 5: Finals

Round Robin Format as per Rial 6.21 T.O 2018; First named team at home; top team qualifies for Final; second and third teams qualify for semi-final; fourth & fifth qualify for B Final

AIB Connacht Club Senior FC (Extra Time in all games)

Sunday November 3: Sligo v Roscommon; Leitrim v Mayo

Sunday November 10: Leitrim or Mayo v Galway; London v Sligo or Roscommon (Ruislip November 9 or 10)

Sunday November 24: Final

AIB Connacht Intermediate Club Championship (Extra Time in all games)

Saturday November 2: Leitrim v Roscommon

Saturday November 9: Sligo v Mayo; Galway v Leitrim or Roscommon

November 16/17: Final

AIB Connacht Club Junior FC (Extra Time in all games)

Saturday November 2: Galway v Mayo

November 9/10: Leitrim v Sligo; Galway or Mayo v Roscommon

Saturday November 16: Final

AIB Connacht Junior Club Hurling Championship (Extra Time in all games)

Monday October 28: Sligo v Leitrim

Saturday November 9: Final: Sligo or Leitrim v Galway (Centre of Excellence)

Connacht Minor A FC

Friday October 25: Roscommon v Mayo

Tuesday October 29: Roscommon or Mayo v Leitrim; Galway v Sligo

Friday November 1: Final

Connacht Minor B FC

Friday October 25: Roscommon v Mayo

Tuesday October 29: Roscommon or Mayo v Leitrim; Galway v Sligo

Friday November 1: Final