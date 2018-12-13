Niamh McPartlan leads Drumkeerin to U16 glory over Dromahair

Driving rain, a sharp wind and a bitterly cold day in Glencar's community pitch last Sunday didn't help either Drumkeerin or Dromahair when they locked horns in last Sunday's 11/13 aside Cup Final but both sides somehow managed to produce a final high on quality and a lot closer than the final score would suggest.

Dromahair will rue missed chances, particularly penalties in each half that weren't converted but ultimately there could be no complaints as Drumkeerin produced an excellent team performance to deservedly claim victory.

Drumkeerin gave an indication of their attacking capabilities straight from the opening throw-in when Anna Hazlett and Ella McNamara linked up well before McNamara made light of the horrible conditions to score the game's opening point and that was followed moments later by a converted free scored by Niamh McPartlan.

Dromahair's first attack of note saw Shauna Clinton force a good save from Niamh Ryan before Laura Fowley opened Dromahair's account with a fine point after a surging run.

Dromahair's mini-revival came to an abrupt end when Chloe Harrison pointed and soon afterwards Niamh McPartlan struck for goal in the ninth minute.

Barely a minute later the Drumkeerin supporters had further reason to celebrate when Ella McNamara powered a shot into the roof of the Dromahair net.

Amy Fowley replied with an excellent point for Dromahair and as the weather took a turn for the worse it was hardly surprising that the rate of scoring slowed down.

With 10 minutes of the half remaining Dromahair were awarded a penalty after another excellent run from Amy Fowley was brought to an abrupt end but Drumkeerin survived that scare when the resulting penalty went wide.

An excellent Chloe Harrison point and an Amy Fowley pointed free completed the first half scoring to give Drumkeerin a 2-4 to 0-3 advantage but such were the conditions it was impossible to predict how the second half would unfold.

The opening exchanges of the second half proved to be fiercely competitive with Dromahair desperately seeking a way back into contention but there was no sign of Drumkeerin lying down without an almighty fight.

Anna Hazlett extended Drumkeerin's lead with another fine point which was quickly cancelled out by a point from Dromahair's Rachel McGoldrick after good work from Rachel McPartlin. Amy Fowley then reduced the deficit further with another point for Dromahair.

There was a calmness under pressure from the Drumkeerin players, typified by captain Niamh McPartlan and her free saw her side open up an eight point lead with a quarter of the game remaining.

Knowing that goals were essential to her side's hopes of victory Amy Fowley shot low and hard when awarded a free but she was very unlucky to see her shot come back off the base of the post and moments later Dromahair were awarded a second penalty after Rachel McPartlin was fouled by Niamh Ryan.

However, Ryan made full amends when she saved Laura Fowley's resulting penalty and Drumkeerin twisted the knife further when Phyllis McMorrow released Niamh McPartlan who dispatched her shot to the Dromahair goal to put her side in complete control.

Niamh McPartlan and Laura Fowley converted frees but there was a sense of inevitability about the closing stages of the game as Drumkeerin enjoyed an 11 point lead with five minutes left on the clock.

Another Niamh McPartlan point further extended the lead and if there was any lingering doubt about the outcome, that was banished when Phyllis McMorrow scored Drumkeerin's fourth goal with an emphatic finish after a powerful run from Anna Hazlett.

Game at a Glance

Main Woman: Amy Fowley, Eabha Moyles and Laura Fowley led the fight for Dromahair while Ella McNamara, Allanagh Gallagher, Karen Drugan were on top form for Drumkeerin with team captain Niamh McPartlan the pick of the bunch as she led by example in very difficult conditions.

Talking Point: Both teams deserve great credit for producing an entertaining contest in such desperate conditions although it was almost impossible for them to play to their full potential.

Turning Point: Dromahair will rue the fact that they missed two penalties but arguably the real turning point was when Drumkeerin scored their opening goal, courtesy of Niamh McPartlan in the ninth minute and Ella McNamara was on hand to score a second a minute later. Dromahair never fully recovered from that bodyblow.

Ref Watch: There could be few complaints about the decision to award either of Dromahair's penalties although there were plenty of supporters, from both sides, who were looking for yellow cards to be issued at various stages. Overall Eugene McHale did well in difficult conditions.

Highlight: Ella McNamara's 10th minute goal was emphatic and ultimately decisive. She powered a shot into the roof of the Dromahair goal that left Kelly Gallagher with no chance.

Lowlight: The weather, unfortunately, was the main lowlight making it very difficult for both sets of players to fully showcase their skills.

Teams and Scorers

Drumkeerin



Scorers: Niamh McPartlan 2-4, 3f, Chloe Harrison 0-3, Ella McNamara, Phyllis McMorrow (0-1 each, Anna Hazlett 0-2.

Team: Niamh Ryan, Allanagh Gallagher, Karen Drugan, Amy McGee, Shone Wynne, Shyneece Gallagher, Anna Hazlett, Ellen Gallagher, Ella McNamara, Niamh McPartlan, Chloe Harrison, Ciana Harrison, Eabha O'Grady. Subs: Phyllis McMorrow, Orla Murphy, Sorcha Lowe, Michaela Frazier, Kayla Maguire, Leonie McGovern.

Dromahair



Scores: Amy Fowley 0-3, 1f, Laura Fowley 0-2, 1f, RAchel McGoldrick 0-1.

Team: Kelly Gallagher, Clodagh McGee, Saoirse McGovern, Emma Hopper, Roisin Kelly, Meadhbh Sweeney, Eabha Moyles, Laura Fowley, Hannah Clancy, Rachel McGoldrick, Shauna Clinton, Amy Fowley, Rachel McPartlin. Subs: Joleen Clancy, Maeve Sweeney, Aoife Toner, Tara Torsney, Kate Heeran, Niamh Sanderson.

Referee: Eugene McHale