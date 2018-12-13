Secretary Attracta O'Reilly reflects on busy year

The following is the report of Leitrim GAA County Board Secretary Attracta O'Reilly for this year's County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3 pm.

"Another year has quickly passed and brought many highs including a comeback victory in New York and Carrick Hurlers winning Leitrim’s first ever Connacht club award, and many lows such as the deaths of Leitrim stalwarts which really puts everything else into perspective.

The following is my address for 2018

County Football Teams

Senior: FBD: Our first outing of the year was in our new COE and saw us lose out to Roscommon on a score line of 2.14 to 1.3. This was followed with a draw against Mayo, a defeat against Galway, and our last game against Sligo finished 2.17 to 0.13 leaving us winless in that competition this year.

National League: The National League of 2018 consisted of fewer games than normal as our trips to London and Waterford were both cancelled due to the inclement weather at the time. In the games we played we had comprehensive victories over Limerick and Wicklow to go along with losses to Antrim, Laois, and Carlow. This run of results left us fifth in the table with four points.

Connacht Championship: Our first outing was a trip stateside where we saw off the challenge of New York in a dramatic finish beating them by one point after extra time – 0-19 to 1-15. Our next encounter saw Roscommon leave Carrick victorious on a scoreline of 0-24 to 0-10 which left us waiting for the qualifiers draw.

We drew Louth first and impressively defeated them 0-25 to 1-12, while in the next round Monaghan travelled to Carrick and proved too strong – defeating us 1-19 to 0-9 thus confirming our exit from Championship football for 2018.

I would like to take this opportunity to say a sincere thank you to Brendan Guckian and all his management/backroom team for your hard work with our players and your dedication to Leitrim football over the last two years. It was a pleasure working with you all and I wish you all the best in the future.

I would also like to compliment the whole senior squad that travelled to New York for the manner with which they conducted themselves while representing Leitrim there. It was a very pleasurable trip.

U20: Our U20 team suffered a big loss to Mayo in their outing in the Connacht Championship of 1-3 to 1-24. Our team were well prepared for this competition but just was not strong enough on the day. Mile buíochas to Joe Cox and all his backroom team

Juniors: Our Juniors were defeated by Mayo 0-17 to 0-8 despite the huge effort they put in. Mile buíochas to Seamus Quinn and all his backroom team

Hurling: National League - In the round robin games we lost to Lancashire and beat Sligo, Fermanagh, and Cavan. This left us with 6 points and in the final against Lancashire which was in Ballyconnell. Ours hurlers put in a great performance and it looked for a while that it was going to be a victorious one until Lancashire drew level and forced extra time where they pushed on and defeated us 1-25 to 1-18.

Nicky Rackard Championship: The Championship did not go too well as Leitrim were defeated by Donegal and Tyrone leaving us playing Louth in a relegation play off which unfortunately ended in similar fashion. Congratulations to Declan Molloy on his Nicky Rackard All Star award. Mile buíochas to Martin Cunniffe and all his backroom team.

Paddy Phelan: One man was solely missed from our Hurling fields this year - Paddy Phelan, who passed away at the beginning of the year. Paddy was held in extremely high esteem by everyone who knew him. He was a forever-present figure for Carrick and Leitrim hurling and will be sadly missed by all. I’m sure he was looking down and cheering on his beloved Carrick team this year winning their Connacht title.

Paddy held many different roles in hurling with club, county and province. Down through the years Paddy was instrumental in getting youths involved in hurling would have trained hundreds of kids from Carrick and the surrounding areas. He will be remembered by a lot of those youths for the trips to shops and takeaways on the way home from games and training no matter how many was in his car. Paddy was always on hand to fill the car for trips to Hurling Feiles. He was also involved in two Leitrim players being selected on a Connacht U17 Hurling panel for a trip to New York and Boston in 2002.

To Monica and the Phelan family I extend my sincere condolences. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Stephen Dorrigan Tournament: The Stephen Dorrigan tournament was a great success again this year and I thank Longford for hosting this competition for us. Leitrim, Longford, Louth and Sligo took part with Louth beating Leitirm in the final. Thanks to Thomas Keenan for organising this.

Club Hurling: On the Club scene congratulations to Carrick Hurling on winning the Leitrim Senior County final and the Connacht Junior Club final. A truly great achievement for the Carrick men and in doing so made history on being the first men’s club team to bring a Connacht club cup into Leitirm. They will play the All Ireland semi-final in January. They play Castleblaney who incidentally have not only a Carrick man on the panel but brothers and a cousin of few Carick players, Best of luck to Carrick.

Congrats to Olcan Conway and all his management team for their long number of years’ hard work finally paying dividends with results on the field.

Club Football: Championship: Congratulations to Aughawillan on their victory over Mohill in the Leitrim Senior Football final. Three championships in six years makes it hard to believe they were being overlooked this year. Rival clubs will need to improve if they want to stop it from being four in seven years.

Congratulations to Fenagh St. Caillin's on winning the Intermediate championship and gaining promotion back to Senior level – an exciting young team who will need to be watched at senior level next year.

Congrats to Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher on winning the Junior A title which rounded off a successful year for them.Finally, congrats again to Aughawillan on doing a double with taking the Junior B cup when they defeated Fenagh St. Caillin’s from doing a double.

Leagues: Congratulations to the winners of the 4 divisions in our leagues, Glencar/Manorhamilton on winning the D1 title when they defeated Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s, Allen Gaels saw off the challenge of Annaduff to take the D2 title, Eslin beat Aughavas for the D3 title and in D4 Ballinaglera denied Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s a title who were unlucky to be defeated in two finals in 2018.

Medics: Special thanks to all medics, Doctors and Physios who assisted our teams throughout the year.

Referees: Thanks to all our Referees who officiated our games throughout the year and also to those who were involved at Connacht and National Level. Without these men putting themselves out there we would have no games. To Sean McCartin and the referees committee for their commitment throughout the year.

CCC: Thanks to Vincent O’Rourke, John Keenan and their CCC committee for their diligent work throughout the year in getting our games played within the calendar year and according to the plan set out at start of year

Coiste na nÓg: Thanks to Gerry, Mary and the Coiste na nÓg committee for the completion of their calendar of games for the year. Coiste na nÓg has a huge volume of games to be administered and this takes a lot of organisation. Thanks also to Sean McGoldrick for his work on underage venues for fixtures.

Winners and Runners Up: Congratulations to all our county title winners from underage to Senior in Leagues and Championship, and commiseration to the teams who lost out on final day.

G.D.A. and Coaching: First I would like to say thank you to James Glancy for his work over the last two years with the clubs and all the workshops that he organised and his work with clubs. Whilst securing a replacement for James, who resigned during the year, we sought the addition of a third GDA and thankfully we were successful.

We now have Stephen McGurrin and Sean Gallagher joining forces with Enda Lyons. Thanks to Enda, Stephen and Sean for their work that is on-going with the academies, go-games, skills testing and their work involving coaching in clubs. Thanks also to Hughie and Thomas for their continued work.

We also gained a part time coach in Hurling this year. Darragh Cox was appointed by Connacht Council as Hurling GPO and will split his time between Leitrim and Sligo promoting hurling in both counties. Michael Carroll will continue as hurling mentor/primary school coach.

Award Winners: Congratulations to all our award winners for 2018.

Media: Mile buiochas to John Connolly, Phillip Rooney, Willie Donnellan, James Molloy, Terese Foy, P.J. Leddy, the Leitrim Observer, Longford Leader, ShannonSide Radio, and Ocean F.M. for their continued extensive coverage of our games.

Clubs: Thanks to all the secretaries and all personnel in the clubs for their support, co-operation and communication with me during the year, and a special thank you to all who contacted me or wrote to me at the time of my own personal bereavement.

Insurance: Thanks to P.J. Meehan for his continued work in dealing with the Insurance claims for all the players of both County and Club. Thanks also for his work on helping clubs with any insurance issues that may arise.

Stewards: Mile buíochas to all our stewards in Pairc Seán for their work at our games during the year.

Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada: A special word of appreciation to the Páirc Seán Committee for their continued hard work and commitment to the excellent maintenance of Páirc Seán. This includes our FÁS scheme workers in Páirc Seán both in the office and outdoors. Thanks to Seán McGoldrick for his continued work with the Gaeltacht Grants and the National club Draw. Thanks also to the Kiltubrid Pipe Band for their participation at our games in Páirc Seán. To Maureen, Anna and Cathy and all who help out in our kitchen during match day in the making of the tea and sandwiches a huge thank you. Thanks to Seán Ó Súilleabháin who is always available for MC for games in Páirc Seán and also his work as our development officer with all the clubs. To Dr. Kieran Greene for always being available for our games in Pairc Seán.

A special word of praise and thanks to St. Mary’s and all the personnel from St. Mary’s club for all their help and the use of their facilities to Leitrim on match days; for allowing teams use their pitch and training area for warms ups on days of double headers in Pairc Seán; and thanks for the use of their clubhouse on county final day this year. It is a huge benefit to the county board and teams involved on match-days in Park Seán.

IT & Programmes: To our PRO – Declan a word of thanks for your work on our match day programmes, especially for the Senior final in which there was a huge amount of work involved. Declan’s live score updates on Twitter and Facebook have also enabled Leitrim supporters around the world to keep updated with what is going on in Leitrim.

For this they are delighted to be able to keep up to date of the games on games they would otherwise have no update on. To all the people who sell programmes for us on the big days, thank you.

I would like to take this opportunity to say a special thanks to James Molloy for his help with the design and collating of pictures for our programmes and this booklet.

Scór: Thanks to Claire Crossan for her work with all our Scór competitions, Scór na nÓg, Scór na mBunscoileanna and Scór Sinsir. Congratulations to all the clubs that won Connacht titles and went on to the All Irelands, however unfortunately none of our clubs were lucky enough to take any titles this year. Congratulations to Laura Crossan and Cathy Butler who both were ‘Bean a Tí’ at different finals, a great honour for the two of them.

Handball: Thanks to Niall Scollan and Jamie Murray for their continued work with all Handball competitions and all the juveniles and adults involved in these competition.

Catering: Thanks to Niall & Karen Gallogly, Gallogly Catering and Cox’s Dromod for looking after our teams with food and keeping all team well fed throughout the year.

Supporters Club: Thanks to Mike Feeney and all the Dublin Supporters , John Mulvey and the Leitrim committee, and to all the clubs for their endeavour to continue to sell the Leitrim Supporters club tickets. This is a very important fundraiser for the county.

Shay Reynolds: This year shortly after our draw in March one very important member of our committee took ill and sadly passed away within a few weeks. Shay Reynolds has been a pivotal member of this committee for a long number of years, a true gentleman with a great sense of humour. Shay will be missed for the input he had with the supporters club fundraiser but above all he will sadly missed by his family and everyone who knew him. To Mary and the Reynolds family I express my sincere condolences. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Centre of Excellence: The Centre of Excellence in Annaduff is continuing to be progressed to get it to the finished level that is required for our teams to have the best facilities to train in. At present we are in the process of completing the exterior ground areas. One of these consists of a project to build walls along the entrance to the grounds which are covered with special personalised bricks/tiles that can be purchased by people who wish to have their name engraved on these bricks.

Bricks can still be purchased at this time. All money raised by the sales of these brick will go towards the development of the COE.

A word of thanks to Brian Blake our administrator of the COE. Brian has many irons in the fire as he has many different roles which he duly carries out without a stir.

Sponsorship: I welcome Avantcard on board as our sponsors of Pairc Seán Mac Diarmada which is now renamed Avantcard Pairc Seán Mac Diarmada.

Huge thanks to The Bush Hotel for their sponsorship of our County Team for the last nine years, Joe, Rosie and family have put a huge amount of resources into Leitrim GAA and for this we are very appreciative of their generosity. Thanks to John McManus for his sponsorship. I would also like to welcome Séamus and Catriona Clarke in New York who have come on board as new sponsorship for 2019 onwards.

Thanks also to Connacht Gold Aurivo for our Senior Club Sponsorship; Smith’s Monumental for our Intermediate club sponsorship; and Pyramid Bookmakers for our Junior club championship for 2018. Unfortunately due to protocol, Pyramid Bookmakers will no longer be sponsoring those competitions and are being replaced by Vistamed. Thanks to Gabriel Cronin for sponsoring ‘Man of the Match’ awards for Minor, Senior and Intermediate and to Tommy McCormack for the Junior A & B and U20 ‘Man of the Match’ awards.

To Paul Maye of Dunnes and Swan Bars for sponsoring our Adult Leagues, Cox’s Dromod for sponsoring Coaching and Games, and all other sponsors who sponsored throughout the year.

Special word here for our treasurer Martin for his work in securing all those sponsorships.

Bereavements: To anyone who suffered losses and bereavements during the year, sincere condolences.

Committees: The affairs of the county are run by a lot of personnel ranging from the committees to the clubs to the people on the ground. The executive committee play a very important role here and I would like to sincerely thank them for all their help to me throughout 2018

Jim Meehan: I want to take a moment to reflect on one member of our executive who sadly died this year. Jim Meehan is and was Leitrim GAA. Since the first day that I became involved with Leitrim GAA at Minor Board as it was back then I got nothing but the highest respect from Jim Meehan. Jim was a true gentleman who treated everyone openly and honestly.

Jim’s involvement with Leitrim GAA saw him holding many different positions, he also held positions from Connacht to Croke Park. He is a huge loss to Leitrim GAA but no more so than he is to his family. To Crissie and the Meehan family I extend my sincere condolences to you all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Thanks: I wish to acknowledge all the support and assistance afforded to me this year from various personnel in Croke Park especially Bernard, Feargal, and all in the ticket office, who make my work so much easier with your help.

To John Prenty, Adrian Hassett and all the staff in Connacht Council a sincere thanks for your help. This year we saw the retirement of John Tobin from his role in Connacht to be replaced by Cathal Cregg who is no stranger to our county or anyone who has followed the GAA Football championship over the past decade. I wish Cathal well in his role.

If I have omitted anyone or anything I apologise – as this year has gone by so swiftly it is hard to remember everything.

Many thanks to my own family for your help and support.

Finally I wish each and every one a very happy Christmas and Good Luck for 2019.