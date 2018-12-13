PRO Declan hails impact of revamped website and social media campaigns

The following is the report of Leitrim GAA County Board PRO Declan Bohan for this year's County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3pm.

“It has been another busy year across the PR channels and Leitrim GAA has received excellent coverage across a number of channels throughout the past year. We look forward to an exciting new era ahead in what has been a year that has seen a lot of change.

The sale of the naming rights of Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada has been a very positive development as we have teamed up with Avantcard and we look forward to many happy days ahead in Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada as it is now known as. We welcome new senior team sponsors from across the Atlantic as Séamus and Caitríona Clarke take over the mantle from the Bush Hotel.

We wish them the very best over the next three years and in doing so we return our gratitude to Joe and the Dolan family for the marvellous generosity they have shown to Leitrim GAA over the last nine seasons.

While www.leitrimgaa.ie has bedded in nicely as it completes its first year following last year’s launch, and continues to house the on-going and steadily building invaluable records of Leitrim’s GAA, social media and the demand for instant access to information has continued to grow. The website, nonetheless, is a permanent record of the activities of Leitrim GAA and works away steadily as an invaluable piece of armoury.

We were delighted to welcome back the ladies competitions this year and look forward to building on this into the future. The club notes have continued to flow in and the almost all clubs are very active on this front.

The Leitrim GAA Twitter account now has 17,281 followers which record a 11% increase on last year’s figure. This is just a basic indicator of the continuation of growth in this method of sharing information. I wonder if any other county can boast that it has a Twitter following that is equivalent to 54% of its 2016 Population Census!

We are delighted that an increasing number of our clubs are increasingly involving themselves in this information tool, which was invaluable during the summer/autumn as club’s tweeted from their championship venues to keep their supporters and others abreast of frenzied activity. More remains to be done on this front but the club administrators were very active this season and using #LeitrimGAA has become the veritable norm as it establishes itself as a valuable filter for immediate information.

The year’s busiest “Twitter Day” was Connacht Championship Round 1 Leitrim v New York, May, as 83 tweets from our account earned 640,837 impressions. We were trending that day as it seemed like the entire country was tuned in to the dramatic happenings in Gaelic Park!

Facebook has seen an equally impressive increased use. Today’s ‘Followers’ number 7,563 and this has increased from 7,018 since this time last year, which is an 8% increase. The number of ‘Likes’ has increased from 7,183 to 7,687, an increase of 8%. We are very pleased with these increased figures over the past year.

The increasing use of photographic material on Facebook has been a largely contributory factor to these increases and coverage highlights during the year would have been excellent preview posts in advance of Leitrim Footballers trip to New York, all our Kellogg’s Cúl Camps, coverage of the Coaching and Games Development events, coverage of County Finals Day and the Carrick Hurlers great Connacht Championship success. We are indebted to James Molloy for his photographic coverage of our events.

While we produced programmes for all home Allianz Hurling and Football League matches and Club Championship matches, the biggest undertaking is the production of the County Finals Programme. Again we are indebted to club officials for their co-operation in the gathering of information for the 64 page production. Thanks, as always, to James Molloy for his dedication and expertise in this task which takes many hours over a highly pressured short time frame. Well done to DPS Print on the quality of production, despite the pressure we place them under.

Coverage of our games was, as usual, top class from Shannonside/Northern Sound FM and Ocean FM. We would like to thank Dave Hooper, Kevin McDermott, Paddy McGill, Willie Hegarty at Shannonside/Northern Sound FM and similarly, Darragh Cox, Austin O’Callaghan and PJ Leddy at Ocean FM for their time and input. Our own Seamus Gallagher was at hand on many occasions to cover events also. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Darragh Cox for the excellence of his coverage at Ocean FM over the last number of years and wish him well in his new Coaching and Games role with Sligo GAA.

In the print media, we are very grateful to Pascal Mooney who has covered many of our matches for the National Press.

The Leitrim Observer has continued to cover all our events with excellence. The online version of the Leitrim Observer has kept us to the forefront of news in a very steady manner throughout the playing season and indeed beyond. Indeed, almost instantaneous online match reports of the big games have become the new norm. We thank John Connolly for the excellence of his coverage and we look forward to more of the same in 2019.

Our thanks also are extended to Willie Donnellan who was almost ever present at all our events to snap the moments in time. We wish to thank Therese Foy in this regard also. Of course James Molloy has captured many thousands of images over the past year which will be the subject of many requests over time.

In my role as PRO, I wish to record my thanks to Brian Blake who has been a valuable assistant on many occasions and also I wish to record our grateful appreciation to Seán Ó Súilleabháin who is the voice of Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada and indeed finds the time to complete the same duty in Páirc Seán Uí Eislín on big match days.

As regards match day programmes I would not be able to function without my right hand man James Molloy!!

As we look forward to 2019, I would like to thank all who have been of assistance to me in the carrying out of this officer duty over the past year and I look forward to engaging with you all in the coming year as we seek to project the very best of what is Leitrim GAA.

Nollaig Shona daoibh go léir

Déaglán Ó Buacháin

Oifigeach Caidreamh Phoiblí Liatroma