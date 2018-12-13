National & local structure require further attention says CCC chairman

The following is the report of the chairman of the Competitions Control Committee Vincent O’Rourke to this year's County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3pm.

“As we approach the end of 2018 I would like to report on a busy and hectic fixture schedule that began on March 10, and concluded with the U -20 Championship finals on Sunday November 25.

To complete our fixture schedule in a nine month window, so there would be a three month off season was achieved this year as a result of last year's convention decision to cease playing the Shield and the C.C.C. decision to play the U20 competition on a knockout basis.

At adult level one of the aims of the C.C.C. was to have all the rounds of our A.C.L. Divisions 1,2,3 and 4 finished pre championship. With the ever increasing demand on county players, our early trip to New York and an extra game in the qualifiers meant that this aim was always going to be difficult.

However Divisions 3 and 4 were completed and finals played. In Division 2 all rounds were completed before the start of the championship with play-off and Final played in October. Division 1 had the final round and subsequent Final also played after the end of the championship.

Clubs will have seen for themselves the advantages of having played all league games before the Championship commences and I am sure some motions today will reflect that.

Our present League and Championship structures coupled with the ever increasing and changing landscape at county and U-20 level means we have to take a look at all our structures both at National and local level.

At underage level, our structural review of the previous year was further tweaked with our U13 and U17 competitions overlapping and the U15s in their own time slot. All the parties involved, Board na nOg, Coaching Committee, C.CC. and clubs have all been working together to fine tune and come up with the best systems from U-8s to U-17.

The further rollout last year of regional competitions and the intention in the coming year to incorporate U14 and U16 regionals for players in their last year is an exciting development and further proof that we are heading in the right direction.

Congratulations to all our Championship and League winners in both football and hurling at underage and adult level. Commiserations to all those who were not so fortunate.

Thank you to all the clubs and their pitch co-ordinators who put their grounds at our disposal during the year. A serious amount of work by the nameless volunteers each weekend goes into getting our games played especially in the championship and sometimes this is overlooked.

Thank you to all our referees and their officials for carrying out their duties all year in a very professional manner and to Sean McCartin and his committee for their continued good work.

Thank you to all the County Board Officers for their continued help throughout the year.

A big thank you to my fellow members of the C.C.C. Having met well over 30 times all year, making tough decisions and keeping our fixtures on track. Grading of teams, especially at underage level will always be difficult, however the C.C.C. have always acted in a fair and balanced way to the best of their ability for the common good, using the best information available to them. Again thank you and especially our secretary John Keenan.

Finally to all the club's, thank you for your cooperation in 2018 and hope that 2019 brings everyone joy, happiness and peace.

Uinsionn O Ruairc (Cathaoirleach C.C.C. 2018)