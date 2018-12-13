Insurance Officer warns Clubs to be vigilant on Insurance claims

The following is the report of Leitrim GAA County Board Insurance Officer P.J. Meehan to this year's County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3pm.

“As the year swings towards its end insurance is and will be something that we all are aware of and is a must have for all risky activities throughout our lifetime. GAA insurance is at a pressure point for the past few years and getting more costly due to our growing compo culture.

We all have a duty and a responsibility to ensure claims are minimised and the daily risks at our venues are rectified to make sure no one has a reason to initiate a claim. Accidents do happen.

Should any incident at your facility have the potential for a claim, no matter how trivial, it is vital that the incident is recorded with all details of what happened. Bottom line is for club officers to make sure every little incident is notified and recorded by the club secretary.

Claims have a habit of surfacing long after the event and are a surprise to most at the club. No records at the club leaves the GAA and the club exposed to higher claim awards. Regarding our player injury benefit fund, it’s great to see all clubs now setting up all injury claims online. Thanks to all club insurance officers for their continued efforts to ensure their players are receiving their due benefits associated with their medical costs. Like the risk insurance exploding costs the player injury benefit fund is under pressure to cater for ongoing claims.

Just a reminder to all clubs the need to notify the County Board if they are having any event other than the normal training and playing of games. Clearance from national insurance at Croke Park must be sought prior to any event taking place at your club.

The yearly improvements at our club facilities is to be commended. Congratulations to Drumreilly who are the Leitrim winners of the Club Facilities for 2018.

Thanks to everyone who helps with insurance claims including the Doctors, Dentists, Referees, Our County Secretary and Treasurer and all the office team at H.Q. in Carrick on Shannon.

I will as usual be organising an Insurance Information Night in late February early March 2019. Wishing all of you a Happy Christmas and Best wishes for 2019.

P S O’Miacháin.