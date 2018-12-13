Leitrim Hurling Secretary reflects on very successful 2018

The following is the report of Leitrim GAA County Board Hurling Board Secretary Hillary Phelan to this year's County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3pm.

“Leitrim Hurling lost one of their mainstays with the death of Paddy Phelan on February 9, 2018. Having played for the county and administered in all roles, his time and commitment to the cause was never in doubt. Throughout his illness he continued to attend meetings, matches and training sessions all over the country without hesitation or complaint.

He took great pride in watching his native Kilkenny take the field no matter what or where the fixture may have been. It is without doubt that I can say that he took every bit as much satisfaction from watching Leitrim develop and being part of the back-room set-up as the team took to the Croke Park turf in the Lory Meagher Final in 2017.

It’s a pity he didn’t witness the scenes in the Connacht Centre of Excellence on Saturday November 3, 2018 (or maybe he did?). Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Underage Activities: Cluainin Iomaint are participating at U8 & U10 in Sligo with a view to entering at all other age grades. This work is vital to rejuvenate their underage structure and build teams going forward. Ballinamore entered the Ulster Tain League at U13 in 2018 playing teams from Cavan and Fermanagh, eventually succumbing to Warrenpoint of Down in the Final played in Clones. This proved a great success with Ballinamore aiming to enter in 2019 at U13 & U15 grades. All clubs (Carrick Hurling, Ballinamore & Cluainin Iomaint) are currently engaged in their annual indoor hurling programme at U8 – U12 for the winter period.

Feile 2018: This year the Hurling Feile was held, predominantly in Connacht, between June 8 and 10. Carrick Hurling hosted Dunboyne of County Meath in what was a most enjoyable experience for the entire club. Carrick, for their part represented themselves and the County very well, playing a total of 4 games beating Letterkenny Gaels, Tourlestrane & Dunboyne but ultimately going out at the cup quarter final stage to a strong South Kerry.

Roscommon Leagues U8-12 2018: Carrick Hurling continue to play at all ages from U8 up to U18 in the Roscommon Leagues. Prior to U12 all other games are played on a blitz basis with Carrick playing away from home. This increases the cost of participation but is indeed a necessity to improve teams from the grass root up. We thank Roscommon for continuing to allow our teams to compete on their fields of play. In 2018 Carrick Hurling U12 reached the shield semi-final stages.

Roscommon Leagues U14 2018: At U14 Level Carrick Hurling represented themselves and the County with pride making the county cup final on October 21, in Athleague. Carrick were by far the better team on the day but ultimately lost out to Fours Roads by 2-5 to 2-4, a late goal being the decisive score.

Roscommon Leagues U16 2018: At U16 Level Carrick Hurling acquitted themselves well in the competition beating Pearses and Tooreen in the group stages but ultimately losing out to Four Roads in the county final held on August 17, in Athleague.

Roscommon Leagues U18 2018: At U18 Level Carrick Hurling played three games in the Roscommon League, for the first time at this age grade. Carrick lost narrowly to Tooreen of Mayo in the opening game played in Annaduff COE on October 27. Carrick then played St Dominics who they defeated in Knockcroghery on November 10. Last group game was away to Four Roads who ultimately ended the Carrick Hurling underage season on November 17, in Ballyforan.

All-Ireland U16C 2018: Defending champions Leitrim got to the final of the competition again this year which was held in Longford on Saturday September 5. Leitrim defeated Sligo and Longford before ultimately losing out to Louth in the decider.

Celtic Challenge U17 2018: Leitrim have entered a team to this All-Ireland competition since its inception, with this year being no exception. All group games are played on Wednesday nights at equidistant venues to avoid clashes with other sports and excessive travel.

Senior: Leitrim Senior Hurlers played a total of five games in Division 3B of the NHL, defeating Sligo, Fermanagh and Cavan and losing to Lancashire to reach the Final. In what was an excellent game, it took extra-time to separate the sides with Lancashire prevailing 1-25 v Leitrim 1-18 on March 25, in Ballyconnell.

Nicky Rackard Cup: Leitrim Senior Hurlers played three. games against Donegal on May 19, Tyrone on June 2, with relegation the ultimate fate versus Louth on June 9.

The Senior County Hurlers will compete in the Lory Meagher Cup in 2019, the final of which they contested in 2017 in Croke Park. We look forward to 2019 and to seeing Leitrim represented at HQ.

Leitrim All Star: Congratulations to Declan Molloy, goalkeeper with Carrick Hurling and Leitrim on being awarded an All-Star at the event held at GAA GPA All Star Awards held at The Convention Centre, Dublin on November 2.

Leitrim Senior Club League: Carrick Hurling, Cluainin Iomaint, Coolera/Strandhill, Wolfe Tones, Slashers and Mullahoran all competed in the Round-Robin League with Carrick Hurling eventually being crowned the winners beating Longford Slashers in the final on Saturday October 13, having started in April and being ran when gaps in the sporting calendar appeared.

Leitrim Senior Club Championship: Carrick Hurling and Cluainin Iomaint contested this year’s final with Carrick emerging victorious on Saturday October 20, in Ballinamore on a scoreline of Carrick Hurling 2-7 v Cluainin Iomaint 0-7.

Connacht Junior Hurling Championship: Carrick Hurling played Coolera/Strandhill of Sligo in the Connacht semi-final on October 29, in Pairc Seán Mac Diarmada. Carrick emerged victorious on a scoreline of 0-16 to 1-8.

This left Carrick Hurling in the Connacht Final v Ballygar of Galway on Saturday November 3, in the Connacht Centre of Excellence. On what proved to be an historic day for GAA in Leitrim, Carrick hurling were deserving of their win on a scoreline of Carrick Hurling 2-11 v Ballygar Hurling 2-9.

This has been well documented in the media and represents a unique achievement making the hurlers of Carrick the first male team from Leitrim to represent the province in Football or Hurling. Carrick Hurling now go on to the All-Ireland semi-final on January 19/20, 2019 where they await the winners of Castleblaney (Monaghan) or John Mitchels (Liverpool).

Appreciation: I would like to thank everyone within and beyond the county who has given assistance in 2018 in the promotion of hurling at all age grades.

Without the input and assistance of Leitrim GAA and all the staff at Pairc Seán the promotion of our national sport would not be possible. We will strive to climb even higher in 2019!

Hilary Phelan (Secretary Leitrim Hurling Board)