Read all the motions in full for this year's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention

Next Sunday's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention faces some big decisions on the future direction of club football in the county with a couple of far reaching motions down for discussion.

Below we print all the motions in fill submitted for the Convention:

CONGRESS

Motion 1: That Árd Comhairle appoint a committee to consider the implementation of a TMO (Television Match Official) at major games where adequate television coverage is available. This system be trialled during 2019 by monitoring the occasions and situations where such a system could be availed of. This committee to produce its recommendations with regard to its implementation at the end of the Championship season - Seán Uí Eislín Béal an Átha Móir

COMPETITIONS

Motion 1: All County Leagues - At the conclusion of the 2019 League playing season, Leagues to be restructured to into 6 divisions based on the following model:

Division 1 8 Teams

Division 2 8 Teams

Division 3 7 Teams

Reserve 1 8 Teams

Reserve 2 8 Teams

Reserve 3 7 Teams

Divisions 1-3 to contain only club first teams based on the respective finishing positions at the end of the 2019 playing season.

Reserve 1-3 to contain second and third teams based on the respective finishing positions at the end of the 2019 playing season.

Promotion and relegation would take place annually on a two up two down basis between Divisions 1 and 2 and 2 and 3. No relegation from Division 3.

Promotion and relegation would take place annually on a two up two down basis between Reserve 1-3. No promotion from Reserve 1.

Division 1-3

Two competitions to be played annually as follows:

Premier Competition which would involve 7 games in Divisions 1 and 2 and 6 games in Division 3. Promotion and relegation to be decided in this competition and all club’s players to be available for these rounds. Regular League titles to be awarded for these competitions with top 2 teams in each division contesting the respective finals.

Secondary Competition which would involve 7 games in Divisions 1 and 2 and 6 games in Division 3. These games to be played as reverse fixtures to the main competition with separate trophies, possibly to be named after significant former greats who have passed on, with top two teams contesting league finals. These games to be played while inter county season is in flow.

Reserve 1-3

One Competition to be played annually as follows:

This would involve 7 games in Divisions 4 and 5 and 6 games in Division 6. Promotion and relegation would be decided in this competition. Top 2 teams contest respective finals.

In all of the above League series Rule 6.21 TO 2018 shall be used to determine the places in the event of ties. Current Competition Regulations to be amended accordingly - Coiste Chontae Liatroma

Motion 2: Championships 2019-2021 - Leitrim GAA proposes to commence the restructuring of the County Championships from the end of the 2019 season as follows with the stated intention of reviewing this model at the end of the 2021 season with a clear view towards proposing a further reduction of teams at each championship grades at the higher levels depending on standards of play and competitiveness:

Senior Football Championship

Seeded Draw for the 2019 Senior Football Championship (12 Teams)

Pot A 2018 Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot B 2018 Beaten Semi Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C 2018 Beaten Quarter Finalist (4 Teams)

Pot D 2018 Remaining 3 Teams plus Intermediate Championship Winners 2018 (4Teams)

Competitions to be run with two groups of 6 teams, top 4 teams in each group to contest quarter finals etc as in 2018 (1 v 4, 2 v 3, 3 v 2, 4 v 1) and competitions to conclude with open draw for semi finals.

Teams in 5th and 6th places in each Group will play two relegation semi finals 5th v 6th across respective groups. Defeated semi finalists relegated; semi finalist winners play relegation final with defeated team also relegated. Result: 3 teams will be relegated to IFC 2020.

Net Result: 10 Teams in SFC 2020 to be played in two groups of 5.

2020 Senior Football Championship

Two Groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round robin series. Top placed team in each group to qualify for the semi finals. The second and third placed teams will play each other in quarter finals (2 v 3, 3 v 2). Open draw in semi finals with top placed teams after group stages kept apart in this draw. Bottom placed team in each group to play each other in relegation final with losing team to be relegated.

Seeding 2020

Pot A 2019 Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot B 2019 Beaten Semi Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C 2019 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)

Pot D 2019 Remaining Team plus Intermediate Championship Winners 2019 (2Teams)

Seeding for 2021 to be modified to reflect the relative stability of the current structure.

Intermediate Football Championship

Seeded Draw for the 2019 Intermediate Football Championship (12 Teams)

Pot A 2018 Beaten Finalist + Relegated 2018 SFC Team (2 Teams)

Pot B 2018 Beaten Semi Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C 2018 Beaten Quarter Finalist (4 Teams)

Pot D 2018 Remaining 3 Teams plus Junior A Championship Winners 2018 (4Teams)

Competitions to be run with two groups of 6 teams, top 4 teams in each group to contest quarter finals etc as in 2018 (1 v 4, 2 v 3, 3 v 2, 4 v 1) and competitions to conclude with open draw for semi finals.

Teams in 5th and 6th places in each Group will be relegated to Junior A for the following year. Intermediate Championship Winners to be promoted to Senior and Junior A Football Championship Winners 2019 will not promoted to Intermediate for 2020 only.

Net Result: 10 Teams in IFC 2020 to be played in 2 Groups of 5.

2020 Intermediate Football Championship

Two Groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round robin series. Top placed team in each group to qualify for the semi finals. The second and third placed teams will play each other in quarter finals (2 v 3, 3 v 2). Open draw in semi finals with top placed teams after group stages kept apart in this draw. Bottom placed team in each group to play each other in relegation final with losing team to be relegated. Seeding to be maintained as suggested for 2019 with modifications.

Seeding 2020

Pot A 2019 Beaten Finalist + 3 Relegated Teams from SFC 2019 (4 Teams)

Pot B 2019 Beaten Semi Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C 2019 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)

Seeding for 2021 to be modified to reflect the relative stability of the current structure.

Junior A Football Championship 2019 (11 Teams)

Two Groups of 4 Teams and one Group of 3 teams.

A round robin series to be played and concluded as normal, with top team in each of the 2 groups of 4 qualifying for the semi finals. First and second placed teams in the group of 3 plays a second placed team in the groups of 4 (open draw) in quarter finals. Semi finals draw to ensure that teams from same group do not meet at this stage. Teams in 3rd and 4th places in groups of 4 and 3rd place in group of 3 will be relegated to Junior B 2020.

Junior B Football Championship Winners 2019 will not be promoted to Junior A for 2020 only.

Net Result: 10 Teams in Junior A Championship 2020.

2020 Junior A Football Championship

Two Groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round robin series. Top placed team in each group to qualify for the semi finals. The second and third placed teams will play each other in quarter finals (2 v 3, 3 v 2). Open draw in semi finals with top placed teams after group stages kept apart in this draw. Bottom placed team in each group to play each other in relegation final with losing team to be relegated.

Seeding to be introduced into the 2020 Junior A Championship draw.

Junior B Football Championship 2019 (9 Teams)

Three Groups of 3 teams and to be played as in 2018. The first placed team in each group plus the best second placed team across the three groups will constitute the semi finalists. Semi final draws to ensure that teams from the same group will not meet at this stage. Beaten semi finalists play relegation play off with defeated team relegated along with the remaining five teams. No promotion of 2019 Championship winners and with the arrival of 5 additional teams in 2020 there is a probability of there being teams 14 to play here in 2020. With the uncertainty that arises at this level with teams affiliating/not affiliating on any given year, the following format to take place for 2020:

Junior B Football Championship 2020

5 relegated teams from Junior A 2019 plus Junior B Championship Finalists 2019 and Junior B 2019 relegation play off winner to form 2 groups of 4. Top two teams in each group play each other (1 v 2, 2 v 1) in championship semi finals. Bottom teams of each respective group play relegation final.

Junior C Football Championship 2020

6 relegated teams from the 2019 Junior B Championship (numbers based on 2018 affiliated teams) to be played off in respective groups of 3. The top 2 teams in each group will play championship semi finals. Winner of JFC C in 2020 to be promoted to JFC B 2021.

In all of the above Championship series Rule 6.21 TO 2018 shall be used to determine ties at the concluding stages of Round Robin Championship formats.

Net Result Championship Teams 2020

Senior Football Championship 10 Teams

Intermediate Football Championship 10 Teams

Junior A Football Championship 10 Teams

Junior B Football Championship 8 Teams

Junior C Football Championship 6 Teams

Current Competition Regulations to be amended accordingly - Coiste Chontae Liatroma



Motion 3: That in order to provide games for senior club players when the county panel are tied up with county team, a cup competition (To be named after a prominent Leitrim personality of the past) be organised for Div I teams on the following basis. Twelve teams to be divided into two groups of six (random selection) Each team play five games with top two contesting final. All Div I teams must take part with normal rules in regard to walk-overs applying. To be completed by end of June - Seán Uí Eislín Béal an Átha Móir



Motion 4: CCC to be given the authority include in its regulations the scheduling of two rounds of the All County Leagues that are to be exclusively played without members of the Leitrim Senior Football Panel in 2019 and the years beyond, while the current format of 12 Team leagues continues. Failure to adhere to this regulation will lead to a loss of points, with award to the other team for the said fixtures on a proven objection in accordance with Rule 7.10 TO 2018 by a club concerned. Current Competition Regulations to be amended accordingly - Coiste Chontae Liatroma



Motion 5: A motion to abolish the provision to allow for the CCC to fix two rounds of the All County Leagues to played without the benefit of County Players. The following motion was submitted by the CCC and published Coiste Chontae Liatrioma Comhdhail Bhliantuil 2018 and was passed at the first meeting of the Coiste Chontae Liatroma following convention: “CCC be given the authority to include in its regulations the scheduling of two round of the All County Leagues that are to be exclusively played without members of the Leitrim Senior Panel in 2018 and the years beyond while the current format of the 12 team leagues continues”. It is our current motion to repeal this motion and remove this provision - Maothail



Motion 6: That underage football in Leitrim would revert back to even ages e.g. U12, U14 etc. in unison with our neighbouring counties and the majority of the country - Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt



Motion 7: If Leitrim stays with the odd age groups eg. U11, U13 etc, that U17 winners will represent Leitrim the following year at Connacht Club U18 competition - Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt



Motion 8: To remove the current U13 league and replace it with a blitz format and at the end of the season retain the current U13 Championship so club's can measure where they have improved from the start to the end of the season - Achadh na Síleann



Motion 9: Carrigallen GAA Club proposes that all players on team panel walk behind the band on County Final day instead of first 15. This is to give recognition to all players who train and substituted - Carraig Álainn