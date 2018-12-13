Leitrim Scór hope to celebrate 50th anniversary with success

The following is the report of Cathaoirleach Scór Liatroma Claire Crossan to this year's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3pm.

“Scór na nÓg: There was a huge amount of effort put in by clubs this year at Scór nÓg. Participating clubs were Mohill, St. Mary’s, Kiltubrid, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim Gaels, Seán O’ Heslins, Melvin Gaels, Dromahair.

Unfortunately, due to bad weather and in the interest of everyone’s safety, the County Final had to be postponed which meant Annaduff were unable to take part. Mohill won Club of the Year. We were delighted to have entries in all categories this year at the County Final.

Seán O’ Heslins, St. Mary’s, Mohill and Aughnasheelin represented Leitrim at the Connacht Final in Claremorris. St. Mary’s Kathy Butler was Bean a’Tí on the day as well. Leitrim secured four Connacht titles – Seán O’Heslin’s in the quiz, a first title each for St. Mary’s Figure Dancers and Mohill’s Solo Singer Amelia Pajak and a third consecutive title for St. Mary’s Ballad Group with all three securing a place in the All Ireland Final in Sligo along with the Seán O’Heslin’s quiz team.

The All Ireland Final was broadcast for the first time live on Youtube. All four acts performed superbly on the day but unfortunately an All Ireland title was not to be. Congratulations to all of the clubs who took part and who continue to keep the tradition alive.

Scór na mBunscoileanna: Scór na bPáistí was held over two nights this year. Friday 9th March in Cloone Community Hall and Saturday 10th March in the Mayflower, Drumshanbo. There was a huge amount of entries from a wide range of schools across the county.

The standards of performances were an absolute credit to the schools, parents and teachers, the children really promoted the culture and talent of the schools. Many thanks and credit to our Bean a’Ti, Friday night was compared by St. Mary’s Laura Crossan. The best performance on each night in each event got medals in first and second place. Very strong performances and big numbers in Quiz, Solo Singing, Recitation and Ballad Group to which the judges also gave highly, commended medals. The Cormac Mac Giolla shield for the best school overall was won by Annaduff National School.

Thanks to all involved within the schools and we look forward to more success in the coming year.

Scór Sinsir: It was great to see some familiar faces returning to Scór Liatroma arís. The quiz was held in the full table quiz format prior to the stage competition. Bornacoola emerged the winners after the 10 rounds were complete. Seán O’ Heslins won the overall Club of the Year. Ailbhe McGill was there to present the Cormac Mac Giolla Shield to Seán O’Heslin’s Cultural Officer Brid Sullivan.

Glencar Manorhamilton, Aughnasheelin and Bornacoola represented Leitrim at the Connacht Finals in Lecarrow. Aughnasheelin delivered two beautiful performances and won the Connacht title on the night earning themselves a place in the All Ireland Finals in Sligo along with Bornacoola’s quiz team.

The All Ireland Final was also broadcast live on Youtube for the first time. St. Mary’s Laura Crossan was called up to judge the Finals and Kathy Butler was given the honour of acting as Bean a’Tí on the day. A huge honour for Kathy who has acted as Bean a’Tí on several occasions in the past. She took the live streaming in her stride and was excellent on the day as usual. Bornacoola worked hard in the All Ireland Quiz and Aughnasheelin sang their hearts out on stage to their lively and encouraging supporters but they were unlucky not to secure the coveted All Ireland Title they so wished for.

2019 – 50th Year of Scór: 2019 marks the 50th Year of Scór. In Leitrim, we hope to continue to reiterate the messages of Coiste Náisiúnta Scór and Coiste Scór Chonnacht which is trying to increase participation in Scór. The Leitrim Scór committee have begun reaching out to each of the cultural officers within the clubs to offer support, guidance and encouragement. We hope that this will encourage more clubs to get involved.

We hope to mark the 50th Year with some kind of celebration also. Leitrim has had a great deal of success down through the years in Scór and the committee hope to honour and celebrate this success in some form. Craic agus Ceoil are the core element of Scór so we hope to organise an event that will encompass just that.

• Huge thanks to the clubs and County Committees for their financial backing and support.

• Special thanks to our County secretary, Attracta O’Reilly and Chairperson Terence Boyle for their continued support & guidance throughout the year.

• To the mentors in each club for their time and efforts putting entries together.

• Thanks to all our loyal social supporters and club members for travelling to competitions.

Claire Crossan (Cathaoirleach Scór Liatroma)