Gerry reflects on end of term as Coiste na nOg Chairman

The following is the report of Coiste na nOg Chairman Gerry Gallogly to this year's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3pm.

“As I have reached the end of my third year as chairman of Coiste na nÓg I wish to take this opportunity to reflect on the year just passed.

First I would like to thank all the underage clubs for all their help throughout the year and for all the club delegates who attended our county board meetings which were always informative but on the odd occasion there was lots of discussion and debate on various topics but you will always find this.

This was the second year of our new underage structure and thankfully it work out great with 320 under age games played from under 13 to under 17 and it was great to get all our games finished by the first week in November, With a very high standard of football played this year with all our finals very competitive with only a point or two separating teams at the final whistle including our shield finals.

Thanks to all the clubs for the use of their football pitches for different games and finals sometime at short notice and I must commend all clubs on the very high standard of club grounds at present and it shows clubs are making great efforts at all the club grounds.

County Development Squads: Well done to all our county development squads which represented Leitrim in various competitions over the past twelve months. Thanks to all the trainers and backroom teams who put in a lot of time and effort in training, organising challenge games, and all the Gym sessions earlier in the year it takes a lot of time and effort by these dedicated people and well done to all. And we wish them all the best in 2019 Thanks to all the clubs for the use of their facilities.

Our minors had a great win over Sligo in the Connacht championship the first victory in the minor championship in a number of years but our progress was halted later by Galway & Roscommon.

Thanks to our Coaching officers Thomas Keenan , Hughie Clinton and Enda Lyons, and we welcome on board Stephen McGurrin and Sean Gallagher who has taken up a coaching role within the county in the last few months and I know our clubs and county teams will benefit greatly from these appointments. We know they will be a great addition to the team. We wish outgoing coach James Glancy all the best and thank him for all his hard work in recent years.

Scór: Congrats to all our Scór na nÓg winners over the past twelve months and continued success to Claire Crossan and her backroom team this year I would be hoping all clubs would take part this year to celebrate fifty years of Scór in Leitrim

Competitions: Congrats to all our winners of the various underage competitions from U13 to U17 and it was great to have all finished in the first week in November, Thanks to our coaching officers who organised a very successful under 13 regional completion with Carrick region defeating Drumshanbo region in a highly entertaining game in Cloone under lights, the future looks good for more of these regional competitions at different age groups, You can check Secretary Mary Kenny’s report for winners and runner ups.

Going forward for 2019 we hope to continue the progress of the last twelve months and hopefully improve on it and in the long term it is going to improve club underage & senior football in the years to come and later County football, Thanks to the hard working underage review committee who have put a serious amount of work and time is to this and we hope it will be a great success in the years ahead

Referees: Thanks to all our referees who officiated at all our underage games throughout the year, It takes great time and dedication and some of these lads where often called in a very short notice, even travelling long distances to officiate so that the game takes place and thankfully no games had to be cancelled, we would urge clubs to try and encourage past & present players to take up refereeing as there are still a number of clubs without referees within the county A special work of thanks to Sean McGoldrick and Mary Kenny who had a lot of work doing the fixtures and appointing referees and a great job was done, Thanks to Referees Coordinators Michael Doherty & Sean McCartin for all their hard work recruiting new referees and organising training sessions and promoting our younger referees in Connacht and we now have Leitrim Referees officiating at the highest level in Connacht and hopefully further a field in the future and I would plead with you all to respect all our referees and especially our new ones and encourage them on if we haven’t referees we will have no games as the slogans says give respect get respect.

Media: Thanks to John Connolly, Philip Rooney, Willie Donnellan & James Molloy and others who made sure we got great coverage throughout the year in the Leitrim Observer. And a big thank you to our PRO Declan Bohan for all photos and promoting our games and activities in the last year

Sponsors: Thanks to all our sponsors of the various teams all year it was greatly appreciated by all and especially all the young players.

Roll of Honour: I would like to congratulate the winners at underage level. Referee Fintan Mc Brien. Minor Player: Tom Prior, Under 16 Player Cian Singleton all deserving winners.

Thanks: Finally as I am not seeking the position in 2019 I would like to thank the senior board especially Terence, Attracta , Martin & Declan the executive and all the other committees for their help & advice during the year which was greatly appreciated and a big than you to my fellow officers who have done tremendous work during the year from organising games, appointing referees, and collecting gates on finals day thanks to Mary Kenny, Barbra Byrne, Noeleen Geoghegan Hughie Clinton & Kevin Mallon Sean Mc Goldrick, Vincent O'Rourke and I wish Noeleen a happy retirement after five years as treasurer. Special thanks to my own club Aughavas for all your support. Mile buiochas.