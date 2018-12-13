Clubs asked to supply and support referees

As Chairman of the Referees I would like first of all to thank all referees and linesmen for officiating at all League and Championship games during the year. Take into consideration that there were a large number of games between Adult and Underage in the county in 2018.

During Championships linesmen had also to be appointed, so you can see that it was a demanding year for our referees and linesmen.

Referees: Referees should apply the playing rules on an impartial basis, communicating decisions clearly to players and team officials in an effective manner. It is important to deal with dissent firmly and fairly. It is vital to work as a team with other match officials and maintain composure regardless of the circumstances. This year was a great example of the workmanship between the officials.

Continuing on from last year our 4 referee advisors were Seamus Prior, Gerry McGovern, Michael Leyden and Pat Flanagan. The advisors were a big help to the referees as they told them what they needed to improve on. We are very thankful of the advisors help throughout the year.

Training: Properly trained referees is our target through attendance at courses and seminars so as to enhance knowledge of the rules and up to date interpretations and clarifications. Referees also undertake written examinations and their progress is monitored through assessment of performance. The structures are there and are continually being developed, with trained tutors who are there to help and assist our referees.

During 2018, three referees Brian Beirne, Darren Reynolds and Mark McCluskey completed the foundation course and they are now taking charge of underage games and linesmen at the Adult games in our county.

Once again we call upon clubs in the county to face up to their responsibility and supply us with the names of people who are willing to take up refereeing.

Attitude: If our recruitment and training of referees is to be successful there must be an attitude of respect and support from Clubs and their officials. Referees are committed and dedicated to their work and in any game a referee always has a reason for making an objective decision according to the Rules of our games.

Because that decision does not meet with our approval is not justification for destructive criticism or abuse by players or officials. Human errors are inevitable with referees, as they are with players and team officials, but none are deliberate and we should temper our frustration with a level of tolerance and discipline.

I wish to congratulate all our referees who represented our County, at both provincial and national level, especially Eamon O'Grady, Ray McBrien, Mick McGirl, Patrick Guckian, Kevin Mallon and Enda Egan. I look forward to them all getting recognition during the forthcoming year.

I want to congratulate all referees who took charge of the finals in our county in the year gone by. I think everybody will agree with me that the standard of refereeing in all our finals and indeed all of our games was very high. Let me say at this stage that there is no room for complacency, there is always room for improvement. Any referee is only as good as his last game. At this stage I would like to congratulate the following award winners, our Senior Referee of the Year for 2018 Patrick Guckian. Patrick has given great service and has proven to be most reliable and trustworthy official. Well done to Patrick. May I also congratulate our Coiste na nOg Referee of the Year Fintan McBrien. Well done to both Referees.

Umpires: The importance of good umpires has constantly been emphasised to referees. They are a vital part of the team which controls our games and referees must select people who have the ability to work together as a team, who workout routines for noting incidents not seen by the referee and who have a system of taking up the best position to view the flight of a ball. Their appearance is important and their alertness and concentration should never lapse. Decisions should be made and signalled with conviction. There should never be a conflict of signals. Umpire training is now available in conjunction with county Administrator.

Thanks: I wish to say a very special thanks to all the referees and all their families help and for their cooperation during the year. Without the support of their families it would not be possible for them to provide the level of service they have provided.

Finally to the rest of my colleagues on the CCC under the able Chairperson Vincent O’Rourke and Secretary John Keenan and also to Michael Doherty, Pat McMorrow and Seamus McManus, Thank you for your co-operation during 2018. It was a pleasure to work with you all.

Seán Mc Ártáin

Coiste na Reiteoiri