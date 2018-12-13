Leitrim Coiste na nOg Secretary reviews busy 2018

The following is the report of Leitrim Coiste na nOg Secretary Mary Kenny to this year's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3pm.

“This is a brief summary of our activities at the end of another very busy year.

I would like to say well done to all our County development squads for all their hard work and commitment throughout the year and to all their managers and mentors for all their hard work training those young lads. I would like to congratulate our County minors on their first championship win since 1998, they beat Sligo, this was a great achievement by all, well done to both management and team ,

The following were the management for our County Development squads for 2018.

U17 - Gene Bohan, Shane O’Rourke and James Farrell

U16 - Joey Honeyman, Damien McWeeney, Declan Bohan, Stephen Mc Gurrin

U15 - Mark Heslin, Brendan Doyle, Kevin Nolan

U14 - Mark Heslin, Brendan Doyle, Gary Reynolds, James Mitchell

Underage competitions: This year we had competition from U13 up to U17. We also had a U13 reserve competition for teams that were able to have two teams at this level, St. Mary’s, Leitrim Gaels and Mohill were the three teams, this proved to be a very successful competition and also gave all their players football it was played the same evening as the U13 games, There was a also a U13 Regional competition for clubs organised this year by Enda Lyons and the coaching development team. This was a very successful competition.

Enda, Stephen and Sean organised U7, U9 and U11 go games for our juveniles and did a lot of work within our schools and clubs.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish James Glancy the best of luck in the future and to thank James for all his hard work in the development of our underage players in county and clubs.

I would like to congratulate Stephen McGurrin from Melvin Gaels and Sean Gallagher from Mayo on being appointed earlier this year to Games Development Administrators to assist with the work that is on going with coaching and games development in Leitrim, I wish them good luck,

I would like to congratulate all teams who won titles for their clubs this year. We were treated to some very good and exciting games which are a testament to all the hard work and endless hours of coaching done in clubs throughout our county in all kinds of weather throughout the year, I thank all the dedicated mentors who give up their time to coach our juveniles from U6 up to minor in the development of our players who are the stars of the future for Leitrim.

I would like to sincerely thank the following sponsor of our competitions Barna Recycling Waste, Westlink Coaches, John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering and our main sponsors Cox’s Steakhouse Adrian Cox and Eugene Cox for sponsoring our underage competitions I would also like to thank Esquires coffee shop Fergal McGovern for sponsoring our U12 cross county competition ‘

I would also say a very big thank you to Kerrigans Quarries for sponsoring Jerseys for our county U17 and to Westlink Coaches for sponsoring kit bags for our county U17.

I are very grateful for all the sponsorship for our county juveniles and competition, it was very much appreciated by all.

Thank you to all the staff at Avantcard Pairc Seán committee and staff and Sean McGoldrick for all your help. Thanks also to Leitrim Observer, James Molloy, Willie Donnellan, John Connolly, Philip Rooney, P.J. Leddy, Shannonside Radio and Ocean FM for your extensive coverage of all our games. I would like to thank all our Referees, Linesmen who officiated at our games.

Thanks to all the clubs who made grounds and facilities available to us and all who worked on having pitches lined out and flagged for all our games and finals.

I would like to thank all our coaching and games development Administrators Thomas Keenan, Enda Lyons, Stephen Mc Gurrin, Sean Gallagher, our coaching officer Hughie Clinton and the CCC and fixtures committee for all of their hard work throughout the year.

Finally I would like to say a big thank you to my fellow officers Gerry, Sean, Noeleen Barbara, Kevin and Hughie for all their help and support throughout the year, it is very much appreciated. I would like to thank the senior committee Terrence, Attracta, Martin, Declan and the CCC committee for their help throughout the year it also was very much appreciated,

To all who had Bereavement throughout the year I offer sincere sympathies

Máire Ní Chionnaith - Rúnaí Coiste na nÓg