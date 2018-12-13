2018 was another busy year for Leitrim GAA Coaching

The following is the report of Leitrim Coaching Officer Hughie Clinton to this year's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3pm.

“2018 has been another very busy year in Coaching and Games, with the continuing participation of our squads in the inter-County academy program, the running of coach education courses, the introduction of the U11 & U13 skills assessment in the clubs and yet another very successful Cúl Camp season.

Over the course of the year, we had a number of changes to the GDA staffing in the County. I would like to thank James Glancy for all of his work across the County during his time in Coaching & Games and I wish to extend my appreciation and good wishes to James on his departure from Leitrim GAA Coaching & Games.

I would like to welcome Stephen McGurrin and Sean Gallagher, our new GDAs, to the Coaching & Games team and wish them all the best in their new roles. Connacht GAA has recently appointed Darragh Cox as a hurling GPO. Darragh will work between Leitrim & Sligo and will Implement and oversee all national hurling projects.

U14 Hurling: The squad took part in the National blitz days and in Connolly-Cunniffe Tournament, where they lost out to Sligo in the shield final. This squad has been very competitive all year and great credit to their coaches James Keane and Benny McLoughlin.

U16 Hurling: Our U16 hurlers competed in the Stephen Dorrigan All-Ireland “C” tournament, which this year took place in the Longford Slashers GAA centre. Following some excellent performances Leitrim qualified for the final but unfortunately fell short in that game losing out to Louth. Well done and thanks to the Hilary Phelan and his coaching team of Timmy White, Ray Kelleher and Niall O’Riordan and the squad on this great achievement. Special thanks to Michael Dorrigan & family who were present on the day to present the cup to the victorious Louth team.

U17 Hurling: May and June saw our U17 hurlers take part in the all- Ireland Celtic Challenge tournament. The squad won all their group games, recording victories over Cavan, Longford, Monaghan, and Louth but lost out to a stronger Donegal squad at the quarter final stages. Once again great credit goes to, Hilary Phelan, Timmy White, Ray Kelleher, Peter Mallon and Niall O’Riordan for the great work done with the U17 squad.

U12 Connacht skills: Carrick Hurling represented Leitrim and competed well on the evening.

Football

Go Games: Go Games was rolled out over two blocks with some modified rules to encourage more touches on the ball for the individual. A positive aspect of the modified rules was an increased emphasis on the skill of kicking. The Go Games schedule concluded with a Festival of Football at the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence with over 170 children taking part on the day.

U11 & U13 Skills Testing: Throughout the months of August and September, the GDA team visited the clubs to conduct a skills assessment which assessed the player’s ability to solo, kick pass and shoot using both feet. Results were collected and shared with the club’s coaching officers and coaches. A follow up plan to support coaches and teams has been devised and will be rolled out early in the new year.

U12 skills competition: This year's County U12 skills Competition was a great success. 26 teams participated, for the opportunity to represent Leitrim in Connacht skills final. Under the floodlights in Kiltubrid, Fenagh St. Caillins x 2, St Marys and Kiltubrid came out on top to go forward to represent Leitrim a week later in the Connacht finals. Fenagh St. Caillins had success in the Connacht finals winning the team solo competition, with our other representatives been very competitive.

U12 Leitrim/Longford cross county league: The Cross County League in June once again proved to be a very successful competition. Leitrim was represented by 13 clubs with a number of clubs entering two teams.

U13 Regional competition: The inaugural Under 13 Regional competition was a huge success, concluding with a very entertaining and high scoring final, played under lights in Cloone, between Carrick and Drumshanbo regions. Carrick region were worthy winners on the evening, but were pushed all the way by an excellent Drumshanbo region. The regional competition gave the players the opportunity to play with players of the same age and to play in very competitive teams. Many thanks to the mentors who oversaw the regional teams.

U14 Football: The U14s took part in both Sean Purcell Blitz days where again they performed very well against Galway, Mayo, and Sligo. Thanks to Mark Heslin, Brendan Doyle, Gary Reynolds, and James Mitchell for their great work with the squad.

U15 Football: The county was represented by two squads in the Dermott Early blitz in August this year, each squad winning one game and losing narrowly in one game. Thanks to Mark Heslin, Brendan Doyle and Kevin Nolan for all their work with this squad.

U16 Football: The U16 Academy were delighted to be invited to take part in this year's Gerry Reilly tournament in July. The team competed very well in the tournament and were very unlucky not to reach a quarter final after drawing with both Louth and Offaly in the group stages. In September the squad then took part in the Ted Webb Cup and in October took part in The Fr. Manning Cup although unfortunately due to a number of injuries, the team struggled to compete in this competition.

I would like to thank the squad for their commitment and the coaching team of Joey Honeyman, Declan Bohan, Damien McWeeney, and Stephen McGurrin.

U17 Football: The County Minors took part in the Connacht Minor Championship in May and June, with the highlight been their victory over Sligo, a first in the Connacht minor grade for many years. The rest of the competition proved difficult for the squad with defeats at the hands of Mayo, Roscommon and Galway. Thanks to Gene Bohan, Shane O’Rourke and Jimmy Farrell for their time and effort with the squad this year.

Coach Education: Over 100 coaches have been upskilled in the County this year, 80 at Foundation Level, 20 at Award 1 and eight at Award 2. Thanks and well done to all the coaches involved, and thanks to the tutors for delivering the courses.

Strength & Conditioning: There are currently 11 coaches from Leitrim clubs participating in the online Connacht GAA Foundation level strength and conditioning course under the guidance of Seamus Burns, good luck to those involved in the upcoming assessments.

Kellogg’s GAA Cul Camps 2018: 2018 has been another very successful year for the Cul Camps, with a total of 1759 children participating in the camps across the county. Great credit goes to the Games Manager, the GDA’s, the Camp Coordinators, all of the camp coaches and especially to the children and their parents for making this year the most successful camp to date, well done everyone.

Primary Schools: Coaching continued again this year in our Primary schools commencing in mid-March and continuing for a ten-week block, finishing in June. I would like to thank, Seamie McMorrow, Shane O’Rourke, Peig Heslin, Noel Mahon, Cyril McKeon and Noel McGirl for their work in the Primary schools, coaching and promoting Gaelic games.

I would also like to thank Michael McKiernan, Ciaran Kennedy, Marie Clerkin and the members of the Cumann naBunscol committee for their work with the primary schools.

Post Primary Schools: The Post Primary schools continue to receive coaching from the GDA’s. The schools have competed in various competitions across their respective grades and will participate in intercountry school’s competition in 2019. Thanks to Shane Ward and Kevin Nolan and their committee for all their time and effort in this area.

Thanks: Finally, there are some people that I want to thank for their support and hard work during the year

Thomas Keenan, Games Manager.

The County Steering Committee

The County Games Development Administrators,

The Chairman Coiste Chontae Liatroma Terrence Boyle and the entire executive committee.

Coiste na nÓg executive Gerry Gallogly, Mary Kenny, and Noleen Geoghegan

John Prenty and Cathal Cregg from Connacht GAA.

Special thanks to the clubs and club coaching officers for all their support during the year.

Thanks to the fixtures committee and the CCC for their work over the year with all juvenile fixtures but a special word of thanks must go to Sean McGoldrick, for his management of the games program, thank you very much Sean and well done on a great job.

One of the main areas of focus for 2019 will be in the area of coaching development within the clubs. 2019 will see the launch of the first phase of the Connacht GAA Club Coaching Support Programme which will be piloted in a number of clubs in the new year.

Coaching & Games will continue to work on skills development in the clubs and academy squads. The GDA’s will be working on a number of projects to deliver higher and constant standards in relation to the development and improvement of skills across the age grades within the county.

Finally, I want to thank you all for your support and hard work throughout 2018, I wish you all a very happy and peaceful Christmas.

Aodh O’ Clintún