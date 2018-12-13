Leitrim Handball report on very busy year

The following is the report of Leitrim Handball Officer Niall Scollan to this year's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention, which will be held on Sunday, December 16, in the Bush Hotel at 3pm.

Leitrim 40x20 Junior B Final: Barry McDonagh and Jarlath Scollan contested the Leitrim 40x20 Junior B Final played in Fenagh on Sunday January 28th. Jarlath won the final on a score line of 21-10, 21-8.

Connacht 40x20 Junior Championship: The Connacht 40x20 Junior Championship had first round games played on the weekend of February 3/4. Brothers Aaron and Jarlath Scollan (Fenagh) faced Sligo opposition in the Junior B and Junior C quarter finals which were played in Drumshanbo.

In Junior C Aaron took on Eddie O'Connor (Collooney) but was defeated on a score line of 21-3, 21-4. In Junior B Jarlath's opposition was Stanley Harte (Collooney), where the Leitrim player carved out a tough victory, with the game going right down to the wire. In a very entertaining game which was played at a very high intensity Jarlath won on a score line of 21-19, 13-21, 21-19. He went on to meet Galway's James Dempsey in the semi-final on Sunday February 11th in Drumshanbo. Jarlath secured a hard fought victory on a score line of 12-21, 21-12, 21-11.

Although the score line doesn't suggest it, the game was much closer, with long rallies and both players executing some great kill shots. Jarlath was awarded the Connacht Junior B title after his opponent Jonathan Conroy (Mayo) conceded the final due to injury.

In the Connacht 40x20 Junior B Doubles quarter final Fenagh's Alan Wrynne and Barry McDonagh were defeated by Stanley Harte and Tony Fox (Sligo).

All-Ireland 40x20 Junior B Semi-Final: Jarlath Scollan was defeated in the Junior B All-Ireland Semi-Final by Waterford's Kavan O'Keefe, losing on a score line of 5-21, 18-21. Although Jarlath got off to a strong start in the first game going 4-0 up, O'Keefe took control and completely dominated the game with fantastic kill shots and top class serving. The second game started the same way with Scollan again going 4-0 up before losing serve, but unlike the first game, he won some key rallies, keeping the Waterford man under pressure. Trailing 14-19 he regained serve and with an upset looking likely, he lost a crucial rally at 18-19. O'Keefe then edged out a victory taking the game 21-18.

Connacht 40x20 Juvenile A Finals: The Connacht Juvenile A finals were played in Claregalway Co. Galway on Saturday February 17th with two Leitrim handballers in action: Ciaran McMorrow (Drumshanbo HC) and Cormac Scollan (Fenagh HC). Both players came up against stronger opposition. In the U14 final Ciaran was defeated by Mikey Kelly (Galway) while In the U16 final Cormac was defeated by Lorcan Conlon (Mayo).

Connacht 40x20 Juvenile B Finals: The Connacht 40x20 Juvenile B finals were played on April 1st in Aughagower Co. Mayo. Seven Leitrim Players won Silver Medals in the Finals. They were Evan Foley, Conor Flood, Ronan Moran, Amy O’Donnell, Aoibhe Logan, Aoife Nolan, Edel O’Donnell. A total of 19 handballers took part in the championship, with quarter finals against Sligo, semi finals against Roscommon and finals against Galway and Mayo.

Connacht Colleges Finals: The Colleges A Connacht Finals were held in St Colman's Handball Club Roscommon on Saturday January 27th with 2 players from Leitrim taking part, Ciaran McMorrow and Cormac Scollan.

In the First Years Final Ciaran McMorrow (Drumshanbo Vocational School) took on Stephen Kelly (Pres Athenry) Galway. McMorrow playing in his first competitive Match in almost 2 years after injury defeated Kelly 15-3, 15-7 to win the Connacht Medal.

In the Intermediate Final Cormac Scollan (Ballinamore Community School) took on Eimhin Dillon (CCCM An Spideal) Galway. Scollan lost out to a stronger Dillon on a score line of 15-10, 15-4

Connacht Colleges B Finals: Leitrim handball hosted the Connacht Finals of the Colleges 40x20 B in Drumshanbo and Fenagh Handball Clubs on Sunday February 25th.

17 Games were played in Total to complete the competition. Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim took part, The competition consisted of four Grades. First Year, Junior, Intermediate and Senior in Boys and Girls. Leitrim had 8 players taking part: Ronan Moran, Edel O Donnell, Amy O Donnell, Evan Foley, Dean Cornyn, Karl Foley all from Drumshanbo Vocational School and Darren Wrynne from Ballinamore Community School. Aoibhe Logan played for Ursuline College Sligo. In total Leitrim Players won 7 Silver Medals. This was the first time Leitrim hosted this competition.

Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol Finals: Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol finals were played in Drumshanbo Handball Alley on Sunday February 4th with three Schools taking part:

Scoil Mhuire Carrick on Shannon, Gaelscoil Chluainin Manorhamilton and St Patricks National school Drumshanbo.

The winners on the day go forward to the Connacht Finals. They were: Boys U11 Singles:Daire McCabe. St Patricks Drumshanbo

Boys U11 Doubles: Sean Nolan and Senan McGowan. St Patricks Drumshanbo

Girls U13 Singles: Aoife Nolan, St Patricks Drumshanbo. Girls U13 Doubles: Hanna Smith and Lasairione Scarff. Gaelscoil Chluainin, Manorhamilton

Boys U13 singles: Aidan Dowler. St Patricks Drumshanbo. Boys U13 Doubles: Thomas McKeon and Conor McLoughlin. St Patricks Drumshanbo. In the Connacht finals played in Salthill Aoife Nolan won a Bronze Medal in the Girls U13 singles.

Irish Junior Nationals: The weekend of March 31st/April 1st saw the first round of the Irish Nationals been played in Handball Courts all over the country. For the first time in its history Drumshanbo handball Club was asked to Host the Competition. One round of the Competition was played on Saturday March 31st with 6 games played.Two Leitrim Players were involved in the playoffs in Drumshanbo and Colooney courts. Aoibhe Logan Played Two games in Drumshanbo but did not get through to the next round. Ciaran McMorrow travelled to Collooney to play his matches and was victorious in winning against both his opponents. After a two week break, the next rounds were played in Kingscourt Co. Cavan where Ciaran reached the quarter final, losing out to the eventual winner.

Connacht 60x30 Finals: Leitrim handballers were involved in three Connacht finals in this year's Connacht 60x30 championship: Intermediate singles, Junior doubles and Ladies Junior B. In the Intermediate final Martin Raftery came up against Galway's Kevin Craddock. The Galway man completely dominated both games, defeating Martin 21-9, 21-3. The Junior pairing of Leo Logan and Jamie Murray fared no better in the Junior final, coming up against a strong Roscommon pairing of Denis Creaton and Sean Jennings, losing on a score line of 21-7, 21-4. Those finals were played in Williamstown and Collooney respectfully. In the Ladies Junior B final Joanne Logan lost out to Sligo's Laura Finn.

Connacht 60x30 Juvenile B Finals: Seven players from Leitrim took part in the 60x30 Connacht Juvenile B championship played in Collooney and Ballymote on October 6th. Benoit McKiernan and Darren Wrynne from Fenagh Handball Club played in Colooney and lost out in the semi-final playoff. In Ballymote the first up was the pairing of Karl Foley and Dean Cornyn from Drumshanbo Handball Club in the under 14 Doubles who lost in a thrilling final in the third came taking home the Silver Medal. Next up was the pairing of Conor McLoughlin and Aidan Dowler from Drumshanbo in the under 13 Doubles who again narrowly missed out on the Gold Medal in 3 thrilling games to take home the Silver Medal. The final Leitrim player in action was Evan Foley from Drumshanbo who played under 16 Singles losing out to an in form Galway player, again bringing home the Silver Medal.