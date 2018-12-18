A lot of positives after challenging year says Boyle

The following is the full text of the address delivered by Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Terence Boyle to last Sunday's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention in The Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.

I would like to welcome you all her to the Bush Hotel today for our annual convention it's hard to believe that another year has passed so quickly. Looking back on the year as a whole it has been a mixed year for Leitrim GAA and we faced a lot of challenging times but there are a lot of positives to be taken from our experiences and I am sure that Leitrim GAA will be the stronger going forward .

County Football

On the county scene we had our ups and downs but there is lots of reasons to be optimistic for the future. The year kicked off with a FBD game against our neighbours Roscommon in our training centre this was a fantastic occasion even though the game didn’t go in our favour, we had a huge crowd on the night and was a great advertisement for our facilities thanks to all who helped out on the night.

We had a disastrous start to the season but thankfully the management and team were able to turn things around after starting poorly in the league we got a couple of wins under the belt and were making progress before mother nature intervened and we lost a couple of rounds due to inclement weather, with us travelling to New York we conceded the refixed London game as not to impact on club fixtures.

We had a great extra time win in New York and the lads deserve great credit for their performance. Another difficult day in Pairc Sean against Roscommon but the lads showed great heart and finished the game strong and they brought this form to the qualifiers with a great win over Louth and a great performance against Monaghan.

I would like to thank the management for their efforts all year. Thanks to Brendan Guckian and all the management team of Michael Moyles, Seamus Quinn, Enda Lyons, Kevin Ludlow and Philip Howard for all their commitment to the development of the Leitrim team for the last two years.

Brendan and his management were a pleasure to deal with and have left the team in a good place and I want to wish them well in their future endeavours.

Thanks to Joe Cox, Padraig McGourty and Thomas Keenan for their work with U20 team this year. This was a very difficult year at this level with only one game for team and us losing a few players to senior squad, it was very hard to get lads to commit to train all year for one game. Thankfully this situation will change for next year.

Thanks also to Seamus Quinn and Joe Cox for the junior team. I want to pay tribute to all players who give of their time to the Leitrim cause , I know it takes a huge commitment from all involved and is very much appreciated .

Thanks to Niall and Karen Gallogly for keeping the team fed and nourished all year. Thanks to the medical team especially Ciara our physio and also Ronan O'Rourke and Aoife Wrynn doctor. Thanks also to our kit men Leo, Pat and Brian Blake for their work with senior and U21 teams. Thanks also to Alan Doonan for doing a very professional job on stats all year.

I want to especially thank all our exiles and all who travelled stateside for our big game in may and made it a very memorable occasion even though I wasn’t there myself. I want to express our thanks to all who made the team and traveling party very welcome and really treated everyone so well out there.

Thanks also to all who helped with the functions and I want to wish the Leitrim club in new York the best of luck in 2019

Thanks also to our sponsors especially Joe and Rosie Dolan of the Bush Hotel for their Senior and U21 teams sponsorship. As their sponsorship has come to an end, I would like to pay tribute to them for their continued support over the last decade and came to our rescue in difficult times and is very much appreciated and I want to wish them well in the future and I am sure we will have continue to avail of your great service in the years ahead.

We will be making a presentation to Joe at our awards night in January to mark their great service to Leitrim GAA and if any of your clubs are having a function please give them due consideration.

Thanks also to John McManus for his sponsorship towards the senior team.

It may be the end of an era for the Bush but it is a fresh start for our new sponsors Seamus and Catriona Clarke from JP Clarkes of new York and I would like to welcome them on board for the next three years. The new jersey was launched in JP Clarkes last weekend and a great night was had by all and hopefully other great nights of celebration will be had in the years to come.

As we look forward to the new season I want to wish the new management team of Terry Hyland, Jason Reilly, Gary Donohue and Padraig McGourty the very best of luck and I am looking forward with optimism as I believe we now have the players and management that will deliver for Leitrim.

Hurling

Hurling within the county are having mixed fortunes with Carrick hurling on a high having won the Connacht title for the first time - indeed they are the first club in Leitrim to achieve this and I want to congratulate Olcan and his charges for their achievement to date and wish them well in the All Ireland semi final.

However, hurling within the county is struggling with only Carrick and Cluainin Iomaint fielding teams at the moment hopefully this can be addressed going forward as it is not good for hurling with only two teams at adult level.

On the county scene, the Leitrim hurlers had victory snatched from their grasp in the league final as Lancaster snatched a draw to force extra time but lost out in extra time. Following on from their fantastic displays in 2017, Leitrim were promoted to the Nicky Rackard for 2018 we found the going tough and were relegated back to the lory Maher for next year.

Leitrim have a good crop of under age talent coming through and these young lads can reinvigorate Leitrim and it augurs well for next year. Leitrim had a good year at underage level and this has to auger well but we need to try and regenerate hurling in a lot of areas.

I want to welcome Darragh Cox who along with Michael Coleman will be trying to improve matters and will be working in our schools and clubs. Darragh will be a big addition as he shares his time with Sligo and I wish him well. Congratulations to Declan Molloy on securing an all star award for his efforts this year

Leitrim Hurling lost one of its stalwarts this year as Paddy Phelan went to his eternal reward this year, he only stepped aside this time last year but didn’t get long to enjoy his free time, may he Rest in Peace.

Club Football

It was another hectic year on the club front with a good spread of clubs taking silverware this year with nine clubs being victorious. Congratulations to Aughawillan on reclaiming the Senior crown and also the Junior B and to Fenagh St. Caillin’s on the intermediate and Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher on the junior. Congrats also to Glencar/Manorhamilton on the Division 1 title, Allen Gaels Division 2, Eslin Division 3 and Ballinaglera Division 4. Also to Melvin Gaels U20 A title and St. Mary’s Kiltoghert the B title. Thanks to the CCC for all their hard work all year on the completion of the fixture calendar in a very timely matter thanks John Keenan, secretary and vice chairman also to Michael Doherty, Seamus McManus, Patrick McMorrow, Sean McGoldrick, Sean McCartin and Hillary Phelan for their efforts.

Thanks also to our competition sponsors your support is very much appreciated Aurivo Senior sponsors and Smyth Monumentals who came on board this year as Intermediate sponsors and also Pyramid Bookmakers for Junior championship - this was their last year as new rule prevents gambling sponsorship of GAA and I want to welcome Vistamed on board for next year.

Thanks also to Liam Higgins for his U20 sponsorship. Thanks also to Gabriel Cronin for his man of match sponsorship for senior and intermediate and Tommy McCormack for his sponsorship of man of match awards for the Junior and under 20 championship. Thanks also to Paul Maye of Dunnes Bar and the Swan for our league sponsorship.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to complete fixtures in the calendar year with club’s unwillingness to play without county players and it is unfair on club players to spend our best months sitting idle and then having to cram several games into a short time span.

We have a motion on the clar today trying to address this and I would urge all our clubs to give it serious consideration. I believe it will benefit the clubs in the long run and it should be given a chance.

Referees

I would like to thank all our referees for their continued service to Leitrim GAA. Thanks also to their umpires who play a very important role in our games. Thanks also to referees coordinators Sean McCartin and Mary who looks after the underage games. We had a huge amount of games this year and our coordinators were under pressure to make sure all our games were covered and thankfully they succeeded in their efforts.

We desperately need more referees to come on board and we have increasing number of clubs with no referees, this situation cannot continue and it won't be long before games will be cancelled due to no referee been available .

We have yet again set about a recruitment campaign and thankfully we have got a number of interested parties willing to take up the whistle. We are looking at a mentoring programme for all new referees with a number of our established referees helping out the new recruits to ease their pathway to becoming top referees I want to complement our referees on national and Connacht panels Eamon O’Grady, Ray McBrien, Michael McGirl, Patrick Guckian, Kevin Mallon and Enda Egan and also congratulations to Patrick Guckian and Fintan McBrie on their awards this year.

Our clubs and players put in a huge amount of effort and training into preparing for our games and they deserve our commitment to supply top officials for our games. We will continue to assess and mentor even our established referees and help them in whatever way we can.

A number of issues arose during the year and have been taken on board. We are all human and mistakes will be made all we can do is to minimise mistakes and I want all to show our referees the utmost respect for the job they do as they are an integral part of our games.

Underage Coaching

As we all know our youth are our future and we must give them the very best opportunities to achieve their full potential. Our clubs are doing great work in developing their players and have to be commended. We have now completed the second year of our new games structure and they seem to be working well but we cant sit still and we need to keep reviewing our structures to insure our games structure are fit for purpose.

This year we had U13 regional competition and this went very well and this is an area that could be expanded upon to give lads the chance to play at their own age level and I believe this is the way forward.

Some of our clubs are struggling with numbers and amalgamations are becoming necessary and we must ensure that all players regardless of ability are catered for as these are the players that will be needed for our adult teams in the future.

Thanks to our underage committee for all their work on delivering our games structure In a timely manner. Thanks to Gerry Gallogly who has been at the helm for the last three years and has also been our children's officer. As Gerry has indicated that he is stepping back from his rolls I want to wish him well but thankfully he will continue to be an active referee.

Thanks to Sean McGoldrick for all his work on the fixtures and Secretary Mary for organising referees, also to Kevin, Barbara and Noeleen for all their work all year. I would like to welcome Noeleen on to our executive as she takes on the roll of assistant treasurer.

On the coaching front, we had mixed fortunes this year. We lost James Glancy earlier in the year and I was sorry that we couldn’t sort out our differences and was disappointed to see him leave. He had raised the bar in relation to coaching and I want to thank him for all his work in Leitrim and want to wish him well in his future endeavours.

We now have three GDAs now in place as we got further funding under the weaker counties grant to help with the employment of our third GDA. We now have Enda Lyons, Stephen McGurn and Sean Gallagher working with our clubs and reports are very positive and we now have a great support structure for our club coaches and hopefully we will see the dividends in the future.

They have compiled a very useful coaching guide for all our clubs and will be running workshops early in the new year. Thanks also to our games manager Thomas Keenan and coaching officer Hughie Clinton for their time and commitment to all aspects of coaching and making sure that all our development squads are well catered for.

As you can see from Hughie’s report, a huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes, thanks also to all the coaches that give of their time to train all our development squads at all levels. Thanks to all our club coaches who are doing trojan work with the youth of the county and are embracing all the help that is available.

There is a huge appetite from our young players to learn as the numbers at our Cul camps can testify as over 1700 took part this year, this is a huge number for a county the size of Leitrim. There is a huge interest in all coaching workshops that have been ran which goes to show that all our coaches are only too eager to improve and learn.

We in Leitrim GAA are committed to helping our coaches in whatever way we can and the GDAas are only to willing to help and with us all working together progress will be made.

John Tobin retired from his role in Connacht coaching and I want to thank him for his service over the years and wish him well in his retirement. I want to welcome his successor Cathal Cregg on board and want to thank him for his help and support this year.

In 2019 our coaching team will be focusing further to help our clubs to improve their couching structures. The Children’s Officer role is becoming very important for all our clubs and is vital that every club appoints a suitable person for the roll and again training will be organised for officers.

The Children First Act came into law in May this year and clubs and county boards had six months to get their affairs in order and I want all our clubs to insure that everyone involved with underage has Garda vetting and safeguarding done thus protecting all involved.

This is becoming a very serious issue and one that cannot be ignored. Clubs must insure that their Children's Officer has a record of everyone involved in underage and their courses if in doubt there will be ample opportunities to avail of courses in 2019.

At county level, we have to follow suit and all our referees will also have to be covered under these regulations before they will be allowed referee underage games. Again I want to thank Gerry Gallogly for his commitment to the children's officer roll for the past three years and I want to welcome Mark Heslin on board as he takes up the roll going forward .

Thanks to all our sponsors at underage - Barna Waste, Westlink Coaches and John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering and Cox's Steakhouse, main sponsor of coaching and games

IT

We now live in a world where instant communication is a must and if we don’t embrace it we will be left behind. Thanks to our IT committee especially our PRO Declan Bohan who keeps all our followers on facebook and twitter up to date and with live updates on our matches it is still proving very popular . As you can see from Declans report this is the future of communication.

We in the GAA world are not good at promoting all the good work that goes on and I would urge all our clubs to use the club section to promote all the good work that goes on within our clubs. A lot of our clubs are using the club section on website but I would urge all to embrace this facility and promote all the good work going on within our clubs.

Thanks also to James Molloy and Declan for the excellent programmes that they produced during the year especially our county final programme publications to be proud of. It is fantastic to have such a professional programme for our big day.

Thanks also to the local media for promoting our games with extensive coverage - to Leitrim Observer Shannonside radio and Ocean Fm. Gur a mhaith agat to John Connolly, Philip Rooney,P J Leddy, John Lynch and Kevin Blessing and Paschal Mooney at the national press especially the hurling games. Thanks also to, Willie Donnellan, Therese Foy, Declan Gaffney and James Moloy for their photo coverage.

This time last year we said goodbye to John Lynch but it was premature and I want to thank him for help this year with a few different projects and for covering our sponsors event last week. We are looking toward the future and possible streaming of our games as we need to keep to the fore in promoting our games this is an area we will explore further in 2019.

Scor

I would like to thank our scor committee under the leadership of Claire Crossan for their promotion of the cultural side of the GAA. Leitrim has a very proud tradition of Scor participation and scor success and this year was no different as we had four acts in Scor na nOg and Aughnasheelin Ballad group and Bornacoola question time team in Scor Sinsir in the All Ireland finals in Sligo this year but another title evaded us.

It was great to see one of our own Kathy Butler as Bean an ti on the day and Laura Crossan as a Judge it goes to show the esteem Leitrim is held in Scor circles. I want to thank all in our clubs who promote the cultural side of the GAA and maybe there are people in our clubs that are not blessed with football or hurling skills and could be blessed with singing dancing or music skills and could become part of your club.

I would encourage all clubs to participate this year and wish all the best in 2019 and maybe we could bring another All Ireland to the county. This is a special year as we celebrate fifty years of scor participation and I would urge all clubs be part of it.

Thanks again to Claire and her committee of Gerry Keegan, Brendan Reynolds, Roisin Kennedy and Laura Crossan and hopefully in the landmark year that lies ahead we can add to our tally of all Ireland titles.

Finance

Financial issues are always to the fore in any organisation and of coarse Leitrim GAA is no different. As you can see from the accounts, it takes a huge amount of money to keep the show on the road but thankfully we are showing a surplus for the year and considering we had the trip to America this year, this is a great achievement.

A huge amount of credit and thanks must go to our treasurer Martin for all his work on the finances. He has done trojan work all year to insure we are in a good place financially and I want to thank him sincerely for all his work all year.

One of the big changes this year is the sponsorship of our county grounds and I want to welcome Avantcard as our partner for the next three years we were conscious of the historic nature of Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada and thankfully Avantcard were anxious to keep the name and wanted to be associated with the name and we are now known as Avancard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Thanks to all our sponsors for your support all year and it is very much appreciated. Thanks also to our diaspora in America for helping us out with a fundraiser while we were in new York your continued support for Leitrim is much appreciated.

Our Supporters Club continues to be a huge benefit to Leitrim GAA and is our major fundraiser and I want to thank all for making it such a success to both our committee in Leitrim and chair John and our Dublin based committee under the stewardship of Mike Feeney for all their work.

When it comes to the supporters club we suffered two huge losses this year with two of our stalwarts going to their eternal rest this year. Shay Reynolds who has been at the helm of the supporters club for a long number of years and will be sadly missed.

And what can I say about Jim Meehan who passed away this year Jim was an integral part of Leitrim GAA for a long number of years and finance was his speciality and he has been a great servant to Leitrim GAA and the amount of money Jim has raised for Leitrim GAA is astronomical and has turned Leitrim’s fortunes around on several occasions. We will be forever in your debt may you rest in peace .

Thanks also to all our clubs for their continued support.

Thanks also to Eamon Duignan, Mike Feeney, Sean McGirl, Padraig White, Fergal McGill and Colin Regan for setting up the Leitrim Wall fundraiser to finish our centre in Annaduff. There is huge interest in this project and proving very popular and we will commence the construction of this in January anyone interested in purchasing a brick for yourself or in memory of a loved one contact Brian Blake or any member of executive.

Thanks also to Brian Blake for all his work for Leitrim GAA for his countless hours that go beyond the call of duty and is very much appreciated. Thanks also to our accountant Con Dolan for keeping an eye on our finances and also Mairead for her countless hours she has put in for the last few weeks and is very much appreciated.

There are still a few gremlins in our accounts package but thanks to Mairead, all these have been highlighted and should be sorted going forward. I want to pay tribute to the staff of Croke Park who are always willing to give advice and help in whatever way they can thanks Fergal Ormsby and a special word to Kathy Slattery and her staff in the finance department.

As we steamroll towards 2019 we have a lot in place and are in a good place for next year but we have to keep on top of our finances as something unforeseen could put us in trouble. Again I want to pay tribute to Martin and want to wish him well as he embarks on another challenge as he doubles up and takes on Connacht Treasurer early in 2019.

I want to specially thank Martins band of Merry men and women who do all our gates all year regardless of weather your continued support is much needed .

Health and wellbeing /games for all

The health and wellbeing of all our members is of the utmost importance and it is a growing part of the GAA. I want to thank chairperson Barbara for all her work in trying to to promote health and wellbeing I know it's not easy getting new concepts off the ground but we are making steady progress.

We in Leitrim GAA want to help our clubs in whatever way possible in this regard but we need the support of the clubs, there is no point in us running programmes for clubs if they won't support them as was the case this year having to call off Safetalk training on two occasions due to lack of numbers.

This is a relatively new concept for the GAA and is growing rapidly as the huge numbers at the healthy club seminar in Croke Park recently. Indeed our Leitrim Health is Leitrim Wealth seminar in the Bush Hotel, organised by Hubert McHugh and Valerie Coogan, is going from strength to strength.

Following on from Melvin Gaels completing the Healthy Club phase two, it is great to see two more clubs taking up the challenge with Aughnasheelin and Glencar/Manor now taking part in phase two with both clubs getting actively involved well done all and want to wish them well in their endeavours and the Leitrim committee are only willing to help in any way we can.

I want to thank Barbara and her committee of Niall Brady, Hubert McHugh, Declan Loftus, Katherine Williams and Gerry Gallogly and their continued efforts to promote health and wellbeing in our clubs. Your clubs are doing a huge amount of work for the health of your members but I want every club to appoint a healthy club officer this year and we will organise training for them early in the new year the task is not as hard as you think and we can all benefit.

Developments

On the development front we are very near completion of our training centre in Annaduff. A lot of work has been done this year with major improvement work done on the interior of the building. We also done a lot of maintenance on the two playing surfaces this year as well. With the huge amount of use that the centre gets we will have to continue to maintain the pitches to keep them in top condition.

We will have the official opening of the completed centre next year. It took a long time to get here but at least we now have a facility to be proud of. We also done some improvements in Pairc Sean this year with the removal of some of the perimeter wire fence and replaced it with a railing and we hope to replace the rest in 2019.

We also fitted out office for our GDAs so that they are all working together from the same base. We have fantastic facilities in Pairc Sean and have great facilities for our disabled supporters but we need to add toilet facilities on the top floor and we hope to have this completed early next year.

I want to complement all our clubs for all the work they do in trying to upgrade their facilities. A good few clubs are already in the middle of major developments and have to be commended for their efforts. It's great that our clubs are investing in the future. I want to congratulate the Drumreilly club on winning the club ground of the year award well deserved.

I want to thank our development officer Sean for all his work in overseeing the applications for Connacht club grants and organising club officer training during the year and there will be training for club officers on January 21. I want to complement Kiltubrid and Aughavas for launching club plans this year and St. Mary’s are also close to completion. I would urge all our clubs to put a plan in place as we all need to have goals and objectives going forward.

We are pleased to launch our own plan for the next three years here today and I want to thank Sean for all his work on this project thanks also to Enda, Hughie and Stephen and all who contributed and also Emmet haughien from croke park for helping out.

Handball

Thanks also to our dedicated committee under the stewardship of Jamie Murray who look after handball affairs within the county and all who represent us in the various competitions throughout the year. As you can see by reports they had a busy year. Thanks to all our workers in both Pairc Sean and Annaduff for the fantastic work they do to keep our facilities spick and span your dedication is much appreciated.

Thanks also to the Pairc Sean committee and all our stewards for making match days in pairc Sean possible . Thanks also to Maureen, Anna, Cathy and Noeleen for their kitchen service all year and all our visiting teams and officials are very complementary of the service they get in Pairc Sean.

A special word of thanks must go to the St Marys club for the use of their facilities on big match days for without their support it would be very difficult to host double headers thanks again.

Congratulations to all our award winners this year especially my clubman Seamus Prior on the Hall of Fame award for his involvement in GAA all his life and he holds the honour for being the only Leitrim man to have refereed All Ireland finals. Well done to all our winners.

Committees

I would like to thank everyone who help out for Leitrim GAA, to all our management teams at all levels best of luck in the coming year .thanks also to all sub committees who do all the groundwork all year. Thanks to PJ Meehan who continues to do a fantastic job as insurance officer he has a great grasp of all things insurance and looks after claims for all our clubs.

Thanks to Enda Tiernan who represents us at national level and john Mulvey and Pat Feeley at Connacht level also the executive for guiding me all year and especially Attracta our hard working secretary for the professional way she conducts her business.

On behalf of coiste Liatroim I want to acknowledge the help and support of Connacht council especially John Prenty, Adrian Hassett and Cathal Cregg mile buiochas to you all. Thanks also to the many in Croke Park who are only too willing to help with any queries especially our own Fergal McGill and Colin Regan.

I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to all who were bereaved during the year. Leitrim lost some great servants this year but is their families that have truly lost. A special word of condolence to Meehan, Phelan and Reynolds family’s and also many other great Leitrim gaels on their loss this year. Ar dheis de go raibh anam.

Finally thanks to you all for supporting me in my role and I appreciate you putting your faith in me to be your representative for one more year. We will continue to strive to improve the fortunes of the GAA community and working together we can learn valuable lessons and improve our lot in Leitrim gaa and thus improve our future. I look forward with great optimism for next year I believe 2019 will be a good year for Leitrim GAA.

Go raibh maith agat aris agus is main liom leat go leir a nollag sona agus sport rathuil bhliain nua.

Traolach O Baoil

Cathaoirleach