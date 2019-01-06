UPDATED: Hyland names first Leitrim team

Leitrim manager Terry Hyland has named his first Leitrim team for today's FBD Insurance Connacht League clash with Mayo in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada and the team will feature one debutant.

Aughawillan's Fergal McTague gets the start at full-back as Hyland's team open their 2019 campaign against a strong Mayo line-up named by the returning James Horan.

There are also starts for Glencar/Manorhamilton's Evan Sweeney, Annaduff's Conor Reynolds and Melvin Gaels's Cillian McGloin while St. Mary's Kiltoghert's Ray Mulvey and Aughnasheelin's Sean McWeeney both make returns to the county senior squad after long absences.

There are two late changes to the starting line-up named earlier this weekend with Leitrim Gaels' Aidan Flynn replacing Micheal McWeeney in the corner while Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's Shane Moran starts in midfield in place of Aughawillan's Mark Plunkett.

Mayo's line-up features stars such as Lee Keegan, Seamus O'Shea, Donal Vaughan and Jason Doherty along with four debutants as Horan seeks new faces to revitalise an aging Mayo squad.

The full Leitrim team is as follows:

Leitrim (SF v Mayo); Diarmuid McKiernan; Paddy Maguire, Fergal McTague, Michael McWeeney; Conor Reynolds, Ray Mulvey, Shane Quinn; Dean McGovern, Mark Plunkett; Sean McWeeney, Cillian McGloin, Jack Heslin; Evan Sweeney, Pearce Dolan, Domhnaill Flynn.

The full Mayo team is as follows:

Mayo (Connacht SFL v Leitrim): Rob Hennelly; Eoin O'Donoghue, Ger Cafferkey, Brendan Harrison; Lee Keegan, James McCormack, Donal Vaughan; Seamus O'Shea, Stephen Coen; Fionn McDonagh, Jason Doherty, Fergal Boland; Colm Moran, Brian Reape, Evan Regan.