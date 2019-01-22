Cawley apppointed as new Leitrim Ladies Senior manager

Sligo's Gavin Cawley has been appointed the manager of the Leitrim Ladies Senior football team ahead of the team's opening Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 fixture against Antrim on Sunday week, February 3.

The current IT Sligo Ladies team manager and former Sligo Men's County Board PRO had his appointment ratified on Monday evening and Cawley also has management experience with the DCU Men's and Ladies teams.

Cloone's Brian Mulvey was appointed as caretaker manager at the special EGM in Drumshanbo recently and Cawley will take his first session with the Ladies team this Thursday evening.

