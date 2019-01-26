Hyland names experienced team for Wexford clash

Manager Terry Hyland has named an experienced team for his first Allianz League NFL Division 4 game against Wexford this Sunday in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

All of the starting 15 have played League football before and will be captained by Paddy Maguire at full-back with Damien Moran and Mark Plunkett starting after coming off the bench against Mayo in the FBD League.

The team features two players each from County champions Aughawillan and finalists Mohill while Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s and St. Mary’s Kiltoghert also have two players each with one player from Allen Gaels, Leitrim Gaels, Aughnasheelin, Gortletteragh, Bornacoola and Fenagh St. Caillin’s.

Paddy Maguire, who has been named captain for this game, is the only player playing his club football outside the county, lining out with St. Brigid’s of Dublin.

The Leitrim team to play Wexford is as follows:

1 Diarmuid McKiernan Allen Gaels

2 Micheal McWeeney St. Mary’s Kiltoghert

3 Paddy Maguire (Captain) St Brigid’s Dublin

4 Aidan Flynn Leitrim Gaels

5 Shane Quinn Mohill

6 Mark Plunkett Aughawillan

7 Ray Mulvey St. Mary’s Kiltoghert

8 Shane Moran Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

9 Pierce Dolan Aughawillan

10 Sean McWeeney Aughnasheelin

11 Domhnaill Flynn Mohill

12 Jack Heslin Gortletteragh

13 Damien Moran Bornacoola

14 Dean McGovern Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

15 Ryan O’Rourke Fenagh St. Caillin’s