Brilliant O'Rourke leads Leitrim to fabulous victory

Terry Hyland's first Allianz League game as manager of the Leitrim Senior team got off to a flying start as the Green & Gold footballers, and Ryan O'Rourke, make a big statement of intent on Sunday with an inspiring 13 point win over Wexford in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

With Wexford dominating the first half and Leitrim fortunate to be just a point in arrears at the halftime break, 0-7 to 0-6, Leitrim grabbed two goals out of nothing, both from point attempts that fell short, to transform themselves and the game as they outscored the Model County 3-9 to 0-4 in the second half.

Transformed was definitely the word as gone was the hesitation and caution that stiffled Leitrim's play in the first half and instead, we had players all over the field who were now a yard faster and crucially far more confident any time they contested the ball.

The transformation saw Leitrim take complete control of the game to make a statement win in a Division 4 campaign that already looks like it could be full of twists and turns.

Central to Leitrim's victory was Ryan O'Rourke - to state he kept his team in contention during the first half is doing him a disservice as the Fenagh St. Caillin's man scored five of Leitrim's six points and was the one player stopping Wexford from taking control of this tie.

O'Rourke's contribution in the second half was just as criticial - not one but two Shane Moran shots that should have sailed over the bar dropped short, one hitting the crossbar and O'Rourke was on it in a flash to win the ball and a penalty, which he duly slotted home.

A minute later, O'Rourke flew in like a tornado to get a fist to another Moran shot that fell short and with that the game was as good as over. From being a point down at the break, Leitrim were now six clear and when Darragh Rooney goaled seven minutes later, the game was over.

Leitrim players suddenly grew ten foot tall as confidence coursed through their veins and points flowed from Jack Heslin. O'Rourke, Ray Mulvey, Shane Moran, Domhnaill Flynn as well as one each from subs Gary Plunkett, Cillian McGloin and Eoin Ward to complete a famous Leitrim victory.

