BREAKING: Hyland names starting 15 for Allianz League Division 4 Final

Leitrim manager Terry Hyland has named the starting 15 for this Saturday's eagerly anticipated Allianz League Division 4 Final against Derry in Croke Park.

Veteran duo Cathal McCrann and Emlyn Mulligan have played their way into the starting line-up following impressive outings in their last two games with Allen Gaels keeper Diarmuid McKiernan and Aughawillan's Pearce Dolan named on the bench.

There are also a few positional switches with Shane Quinn moving to centre-back from the wing, Mark Plunkett going to midfield, Dean McGovern starting at wing-forward and Sean McWeeney moving back to wing-back.

In the full-forward line, Leitrim will boast a lot of pace with full-forward Evan Sweeney flanked by Darragh Rooney and top scorer Ryan O'Rourke.

In all, ten different Leitrim clubs and one Dublin club are represented in the starting 15 with St Mary's Kiltoghert, Mohill, Melvin Gaels and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's all have two players on the team while on the subs bench, a further three different clubs are represented.

In the subs, Dolan and McKiernan will be joined by the experienced Gary Reynolds as well as the likes of Damian Moran, Cillian McGloin and Jack Heslin who have all started games in this year's league, emphasising the strength in depth of the squad.

The full match day team and panel to face Derry in Croke Park next Saturday, March 30, at 3pm is as follows:

1. Cathal McCrann (Gortletteragh)

2. Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

3. Micheal McWeeney (Captain) (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

4. Paddy Maguire (St Brigid’s Dublin)

5. Sean McWeeney (Aughnasheelin)

6. Shane Quinn (Mohill)

7. Raymond Mulvey (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

8. Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan)

9. Shane Moran (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

10. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s)

11. Emlyn Mulligan (Melvin Gaels)

12. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill)

13. Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels)

14. Evan Sweeney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

15. Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)



16. Diarmuid McKiernan (Allen Gaels)

17. Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)

18. Gary Plunkett (Aughawillan)

19. Conor Cullen (Aughnasheelin)

20. Oisín Madden (Mohill)

21. Pearce Dolan (Aughawillan)

22. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels)

23. Damian Moran (Bornacoola)

24. Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh)

25. Niall Brady (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

26. Gary Reynolds (Carrigallen)

