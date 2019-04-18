Great comeback by Leitrim U16s

Minor Connacht Final: Hard luck to our minors who were defeated by Roscommon on Saturday. The team had a great campaign, running Roscommon close in the group stage before beating Sligo to reach the final. Unfortunately the game didn't go our way but the girls will have another contest against Sligo in the C Final on May 6, so we wish them the best of luck in that.

U16 Connacht Championship: A huge well done to the U16s who battled back from a wind-assisted 13 point deficit at half-time to beat Roscommon on a scoreline of 5-9 to 4-9 in their opening game of the Connacht Championship. It was an excellent, wholehearted display from everyone involved and bodes well for the future!

Leitrim Ladies Club Results: Division 1 & 2 league kicked off at the weekend and Oughteragh Gaels made a brilliant return to the top level, beating last year's champions Glencar Manorhamilton 4-14 to 2-10. Dromahair got the better of Kiltubrid in a tight contest, winning 1-10 to 1-8, whilst St Joseph's ran out 3-13 to 1-3 victors over Aughawillan.

In Division 2, St Francis defeated Bornacoola/St Mary's 4-10 to 1-2 whilst Fenagh overcame Glencar Manorhamilton's second team 2-7 to 0-2.