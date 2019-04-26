Forty cyclists en-route to Leitrim as part of Croker2Carrick fundraiser

Forty GAA and Croke Park staff members are currently en-route to Leitrim having departed from Croke Park at 8am this morning.

The distance of the cycle is approximately 160km, and it will take 40 staff members from under the Michael Cusack statue in Croke Park all the way to Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Along the way they will be stopping for the ‘tae’ in Enfield in County Meath and Bunbrosna in County Westmeath. So please lend your support if you pass them on their cross-country spin!

This is their third charity cycle with ‘Tour de Thurles’ in 2017 and ‘Rollin2Nowlan’ in 2018. Those two events combined raised a total of €42,500.

The main aim this year is to raise funds and awareness for the five official GAA charities for 2019: Western Alzheimers, Down Syndrome Ireland, Marie Keating Foundation, Enable Ireland, and Focus Ireland.

However, it is worth noting that the event has also been very successful at bringing staff members together in a very collaborative way with everyone working together to ensure that the event runs smoothly.

This team work approach combined with the fitness element of the actual cycle creates a great buzz in the offices and is very much in line with the GAA’s core values.

Looking forward to hosting my @officialgaa & @CrokePark colleagues in Lovely Leitrim this Friday after our #croker2carrick charity cycle for the 5 GAA charities 2019. Brainchild of the one and only @kjsexton5 Warm welcome from @LeitrimGAA awaits. Get the bike out @emlynmulligan — Colin Regan (@Rego101) April 23, 2019

Speaking at the launch, Event Organiser Kevin Sexton said: “The GAA recently released its official manifesto, with the most important line being “Where We All Belong”. I think this event is a great example of the GAA coming together to assist our charities who, in turn, do tremendous work to directly help out within our communities nationwide. We are all interconnected”.

Any donation, no matter how big or small, will make a huge difference to the charities and will also make the 160km worthwhile! To donate please click here.

Read Also: Manorhamilton women to take part in Cycle Against Suicide