Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results
WEDNESDAY MAY 15
Celtic Hurling U17 challenge: Roscommon v Leitrim in Athleague 7.30
THURSDAY MAY 16
Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Gortletteragh; Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Joseph’s; Mohill v St Brigid’s
Division 2: Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Allen Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Drumkeerin
FRIDAY MAY 17
Connacht Minor Championship: Leitrim v Mayo in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s
SATURDAY MAY 18
Lory Meagher Cup: Lancashire v Leitrim Old Bedians Sports Ground, Manchester 1.00
Dunnes Bar ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Melvin Gaels; Ballinamore SOH v Aughawillan; Allen Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton
Division 2: Drumkeerin v Ballinaglera; Cloone v Carrigallen; Mohill v Aughavas
Allianz Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol Finals: At Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada
Boys Division 6 Shield Final: Drumleav Drumeela NS 9.30
Girls Division 4 Shield: St Hugh’s Dowra v Ardvarney NS 9.30
Boys Division 6 League Final: Largy v St Hugh’s Dowra 10.15
Boys Division 5 Shield Final: SN Gaelscoil Chluainín v Glenfarne 10.15
Boys Division 5 League Final: Aughawillan v Aughnasheelin11.00
Boys Division 4 League Final: Bornacoola v Diffreen 11.00
Girls Division 4 League Final: Aughnasheelin v Glenfarne 12 noon
Boys Division 4 Shield Final: Ardvarney v Killenumerry 12.00
Boys Division 2 League Final: Fenagh v Ballinamore 1.00
Girls Division 1 League Final: Ballinamore v Drumcong 2.00
Boys Division 3 Shield Final: Kilnagross v Carrigallen NS/Gortletteragh 3.00
Girls Division 2 League/Shield Finals: Finalists TBC (4.00)
Girls Division 1 Shield Final: St Joseph’s Leitrim v Drumshanbo 5.00
Boys Division 1 Shield Final: Finalists TBC (6.00)
Boys Division 1 League Final: St Joseph’s NS, Leitrim v TBC 7.00
SUNDAY MAY 19
Connacht Ladies IFC: Leitrim v Roscommon in Pairc Naomh Mhuire 2.00
Dunnes Bar Division 2: Bornacoola v Glencar/Manorhamilton 12.00; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Drumreilly 2.00
Swan Bar Division 3: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 12.00
MONDAY MAY 20
Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00
Division 1: St Brigids v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Gortletteragh v Mohill; St Joseph's v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Division 2: Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Drumkeerin v Annaduff
TUESDAY MAY 21
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Allen Gaels v Mohill
THURSDAY MAY 23
Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v St Brigid’S; Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Gortletteragh
Division 2: Allen Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Melvin Gaels v Annaduff; Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin
FRIDAY MAY 24
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mohill
MONDAY JULY 1
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 2 Final replay: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Leitrim Gaels in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. (Extra-time if required)
RESULTS
Connacht SFC First Round: Roscommon 3-17 Leitrim 0-12
Connacht Ladies IFC: Sligo 4-15 Leitrim 3-7
Swan Bar Division 3: Carrigallen 3-12 Melvin Gaels 4-17: Annaduff w/o Allen Gaels scr; St Mary's Kiltoghert 5-21 Glencar/Manorhamilton 0-9
Swan Bar Division 4: Eslin scr Mohill w/o; Cloone 1-11 Aughawillan 1-13; Aughavas 2-6 Leitrim Gaels 4-11; Kiltubrid w/o Gortletteragh scr; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's w/o St Mary's Kiltoghert scr
Westlink Coaches U15 League
Division 1: St Joseph’s 7-14 Mohill 4-8; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-14 Glencar/Manorhamilton 3-10
Division 2: Mohill 1-8 Leitrim Gaels 5-11; Fenagh St Caillin’s 0-6 Melvin Gaels 3-14; St Patrick’s Dromahair 2-8 Drumkeerin 9-9; Allen Gaels 7-18 Annaduff 0-11
