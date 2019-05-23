No respite as Mayo swamp Leitrim minors in second half

A tough week for the county's football fraternity got even worse on Friday night when an impressive Mayo turned on the style in the second half to wipe out a battling County Minor side.

Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin in Ballinamore hosted Leitrim's first game in the 2019 Provincial Minor championship and it was a chastening experience for a team that had expected to put up a good show against the visitors.

For half an hour, Leitrim fought for every ball, scrapped and battled and gave everything they had to keep a well drilled and talented Mayo side at bay but after the second half, it became a landslide as the visitors outscored Joe Honeyman's side by a depressing 1-12 to 0-2.

I certainly couldn't fault the Leitrim effort but the feeling that the county's youngsters were trying to plug holes in a rapidly crumbling dam wall grew and grew during that first half as only last gasp interventions or misplaced Mayo passes presented the formidable visitors from finding the Leitrim net on a couple of occasions.

That Mayo only found the net once is something of a consolation but the way in which they were able to score points from all distances and angles meant that Leitrim were always chasing this contest.

It is unfair to do a state of the game based on the performance of one group of young players and if you look at last year's Minors, they suffered a lot of heavy defeats too and they were regarded as probably a stronger team than this year's edition.

The reforms in underage football will take time to work and perhaps even more radical solutions are needed, particularly when you see how uncompetitive some of the games are in the county. But unless the reforms are undertaken, then the likes of this result and that of the county senior team against Roscommon are going to be more and more frequent in the years ahead.

It is a bleak picture but the spirit Leitrim showed in the first half is at least a starting point for pride in the jersey is still definitely there.

Leitrim got off to a bright start with a point from Shane Mallon inside a minute but a fifty yard free from Ethan Henry which touched the post on its way over levelled the scores inside a minute. Frank Irwin’s pass led to a snap shot and successful point from Henry as Mayo took the lead.

Ciaran Myltte tapped over a free after a foul on Irwin while Aidan Cosgrove received a yellow card for a late hit on Radek Oberwan out near the sideline before Cosgrove, who would go on to be one of the game’s most influential performers, saw a long range shot bounce over the Leitrim crossbar.

Mayo’s Eoin Gilrane joined the attack and saw his shot cleared off the line on 13 minutes before Leitrim enjoyed a mini-revival with a soft enough foul called on Shane Mallon, Barry McWeeney converting the free on 14 minutes.

Two minutes later, McWeeney would add a second free but that was as good as it got for Leitrim as they trailed by a point. A great Cosgrove run set up Paddy Heneghan for a point and from the kickout, Leitrim conceded a free, the ball was worked to Emmet Murphy for a score.

A length of the field move from Leitrim was finished in style by Barry McWeeney on 21 minutes after some costly Mayo wides but the firm nature of the pitch in Ballinamore came back to haunt the home side when Paul Walsh’s long range shot bounced over the bar.

Rory Morrin managed to work his way past three Leitrim defenders to fashion a good point on 24 minutes in what would turn out to be the last score of the half. Mayo missed two good chances while Leitrim had a half-chance for a goal after Cian Singleton’s run but Jack Hughes blasted wide.

Mayo led 0-8 to 0-4 at the break and an early Leitrim attempt to wipe out that lead ended when an alert keeper Luke Jennings punched the ball clear of a Leitrim attacker. Frank Irwin started his evening’s work with a good free after a foul on Ciaran Mylett.

Leitrim would respond with a Fergal McLoughlin point, scored in classic style of the high ball to the full-forward and knocked down to his waiting colleague. By the time Leitrim scored next with a Barry McWeeney free, 22 minutes had elapsed and Mayo had score eight unanswered points.

Irwin really got the ball rolling with two frees in the space of a minute, Leitrim’s James Clinton touching the ball on the ground to prevent a goal chance for the first free. Paddy Heneghan would score from long range on eight minutes and suddenly Mayo were seven clear and Leitrim started to badly struggle.

A quick move ended with Ronan Hughes firing over while Eoin McHale scored a brilliant point under pressure on 12 minutes. Paul Walsh might have tested the keeper had he kept his powerful shot lower, as it was, it flew over the bar and the gap was now ten points.

Both sides missed chances, Mayo far more guilty with Heneghan blasting wide of the Leitrim goal when put clean through.

Rory Keane, another who impressed, intercepted a dangerous Leitrim attack and four or five passes at pace later and Irwin was tapping the ball over the bar. Irwin would add another on 20 minutes to bring to an end Mayo’s scoring spree.

With both teams bringing on subs, the pace and intensity of the game slackened but Mayo got what they were looking for with less than two minutes to go when a Cosgrove catch was followed by a run straight through the Leitrim defence, the timely off-load finding Irwin and his powerful finish gave Leitrim keeper Conor Flood no chance.

Irwin would find time to score two minute points while sub Lee Tolan Jennings brought Mayo’s tally of points to 20 with a free three minutes into added.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Main Man: On a tough evening for Leitrim, you could not fault the effort of the full-back line while Eoin McLoughlin, Radek Oberwan and Shane Mallon had their moments.

For an impressive Mayo, Rory Keane, Oisin Tunney, Sam Callinan, Ethan Henry, Paddy Heneghan and Paul Walsh were impressive but the two players who stood out most were Aidan Cosgrove and Frank Irwin, both having massive games.

Talking Point: Another championship game and another big defeat. It reinforces my long held belief that the solutions to Leitrim's footballing woes are a long term fix, not short term.

How do Leitrim compete with a Mayo underage set-up with three different squads of 30 players in each age group? The big counties are organised now and getting further and further out of the reach of counties like Leitrim. It is a depressing thought.

Turning Point: Leitrim got to halftime relatively happy, trailing by just four points. But early in the second half, Frank Irwin finally got on the scoresheet and three quick points suddenly opened up a gap that demoralised Leitrim.

Ref Watch: Not much for Ronan Hynes to do, made the decisions he had to and had a very good outing.

Highlight: Hard to pick too many for Leitrim but two Barry McWeeney frees in the first half saw the home side pull to within one and had the green & gold fans dreaming. Unfortunately, reality soon set in hard.

Lowlight: The way Mayo took complete control in the second half without appearing to up the pace too much.

What's next: Mayo can take control of the competition if they beat surprise packets Roscommon next Friday evening. Leitrim sit out this round but travel to Hyde Park to take on Roscommon on Friday May 31, in their next game.

SCORERS

LEITRIM: Barry McWeeney 0-4, 3f; Fergal McLoughlin & Shane Mallon 0-1 each

MAYO: Frank Irwin 1-7, 3f; Ethan Henry (f), Paul Walsh & Paddy Heneghan 0-2 each; Emmet Murphy, Aidan Cosgrove, Eoin McHale, Rory Morrin, Ronan Hughes & Lee Tolan Jennings 0-1 each

TEAMS

LEITRIM:

Conor Flood, Ryan Gallagher, Senan Harte, Kieran Clancy, Cian Singleton, Eoin McLoughlin, James Honeyman, Ashley Maziya, Radek Oberwan, Fergal McLoughlin, Jack Hughes, Darragh Fallon, James Clinton, Shane Mallon, Barry McWeeney. Subs: Conor Quinn for Fallon (25), Donal Duignan for Singleton (39), Oisin Curley for Hughes (55), Shane O’Brien for Quinn (57), Adrian Shortt for Mallon (32)

MAYO: Luke Jennings, Emmet Murphy, Oisin Tunney, Rory Keane, Eoin Gilrane, Aidan Cosgrove, Eoin McHale, Sam Callinan, Ethan Henry, Paul Walsh, Paddy Heneghan, Dylan Thornton, Rory Morrin, Frank Irwin, Ciaran Moylette. Subs: Ronan Hughes for Morrin (40), Ray Walsh for Callinan (49), Ciaran Boland for Gilraine (50), Lee Tolan Jennings for Mylett (52), Shaun Dempsey for McHale (56), Conor Canny for Heneghan (59)

Referee: R Hynes