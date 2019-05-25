Hurlers keep hopes alive with win but Juniors suffer defeat despite Beirne Man of Match display

There were mixed fortunes for Leitrim GAA on the fields today as the county senior hurlers kept their Lory Meagher Cup hopes alive while the county junior footballers put in a brave showing against Mayo in Castlebar.

After a narrow loss to Lancashire in the first round, Leitrim needed a victory to stay in the hunt for a place in the Lory Meagher Cup and they achieved it with a hard fought 2-16 to 1-16 victory over Cavan in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Cavan were leading by a point when Clement Cunniffe found the net on 16 minutes during the first half for the home side.

Four minutes later, a second Leitrim goal from Colm Moreton extended the Leitrim lead to four points but a battling Cavan outfit drew level three minutes before halftime when Jack Barry fired to the Leitrim net.

Level at 2-7 to 1-10 at the break, points from Cathal O'Donovan, Colm Moreton and Karl McDermott kept ahead before Stephen Goldrick opened up a two point gap ten minutes into the second half. Leitrim kept the gap to the finish with two late points from Ben Murray securing the victory.

Elvery's MacHale Park saw Leitrim Junior put up a tremendous first half display to lead the home side by two points before Mayo's strength saw them secure a 2-15 to 1-14 victory and a place in the Connacht Junior Final against Galway.

With Man of the Match Conor Beirne and Niall Brady causing havoc in the Mayo backline in the first half, the Green & Gold were the dominant side and perhaps better value than their two point lead suggested.

Mayo goaled in the first couple of minutes through Keith Higgins but Leitrim would surge into a 1-6 to 1-1 lead with the goal coming from Oisin McCaffrey, the Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's Oisin McCaffrey forcing home his goal at the third attempt after Mayo keeper Mattie Flanagan had twice denied.

A bad mix-up from a kickout allowed Mayo through for a second Hopkins goal, a score that would prove crucial as Leitrim led 1-9 to 2-4. The second half saw Mayo take over and kick eight unanswered to go from a two point deficit and into a six point lead as Leitrim keeper Damian Maguire made a series of wonderful saves to deny Mayo further reward for their dominance.

After being blasted out of it for the third quarter, Leitrim fought back and actually reduced the gap back to two points thanks to three frees in a row from Beirne and Brady but Mayo finished the strongest to book their place in the final.